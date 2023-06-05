Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari convicted in 1991 Awadhesh Rai murder case, gets life imprisonment

    Jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari was convicted by a court in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi in a 32-year-old murder case and was sentenced life imprisonment in 1991 Awadhesh Rai murder case.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 5, 2023, 2:25 PM IST

    Jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari was convicted by a court in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi in a 32-year-old murder case on Monday. The court sentenced life imprisonment to jailed mafia Ansari in 1991 Awadhesh Rai murder case.

    A five-time MLA, Ansari has been charged with the murder of a Congress leader in 1991. Awadhesh Rai, a Congress official and the brother of former MLA Ajay Rai, was fatally shot on August 3, 1991, in front of Ajay Rai's Varanasi home. Mukhtar Ansari did not hold an MLA position at the time of the incident.

    Mukhtar Ansari, Bhim Singh, former MLA Abdul Kalim, and two other people were mentioned by Rai in the FIR. Additionally, Ansari has a history of criminal convictions. 

    He is the subject of 61 cases, the most of which are in Ghazipur. Afzal Ansari, a BSP MP, and his brother Mukhtar Ansari were recently given prison terms of 10 and 4 years, respectively, in a 2007 Gangsters Act case.

    The 1988 murder of local contractor Sachchidanand Rai was the case that brought Mukhtar Ansari to public attention for the first time. After this murder, he is believed to have entered the criminal underworld, and a lengthy number of victims followed. There are about 60 criminal charges against him, including ones for murder, extortion, and land grabs.

    Mukhtar Ansari won assembly elections five times - 1996, 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2017. The last three victories came while he was in jail. In 2022, his son Abbas Ansari of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) won the Uttar Pradesh assembly election from his base in Mau Sadar.
     

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2023, 4:00 PM IST
