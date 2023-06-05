Kerala student found hanging at Engineering college hostel after officials seize her mobile phone

Shraddha, a native of Thiruvankulam in Tripunithura of Ernakulam was found hanging in her hostel room on Friday (June 2) evening after college officials allegedly took her mobile phone. She was a student of Amal Jyothi Engineering College in Kanjirappally.

Kottayam: The family of the second-year Food Technology student Shraddha (20), who was found dead in the Amal Jyothi Engineering College hostel, has made serious allegations against the college.

Shraddha, a native of Thiruvankulam in Tripunithura of Ernakulam was found hanging in her hostel room on Friday (June 2) evening after college officials allegedly took her mobile phone. She was a student of Amal Jyothi Engineering College in Kanjirappally.

The girl's family alleged that the teacher's mental torture led her to commit suicide. The family also accused the college authorities of deliberately failing to take the girl to the hospital.

The head of the department at Amal Jyothi Engineering College spoke to his daughter after seizing her mobile phone, harassed her, and only lost her mental equilibrium after she left the HOD's cabin, her father told Asianet News citing her college friends. Additionally, Shraddha's relative claimed that if the college administration had informed the doctor that the girl had attempted suicide, she would have received the appropriate care. Instead, they claimed that she felt dizzy.

The college authorities scolded her for using her mobile phone in the college laboratory. They took the phone away for two days and called Shraddha's parents in Ernakulam to retrieve it. When the college administration told the girl's family about the incident, they claimed that the student had received lower marks in the semester exam. Shraddha was most likely upset by this.

In the meantime, Shraddha's classmates have expressed their displeasure with the college authorities for pressuring her to commit suicide. Activists from the Akhil Bharathiya Vidya Parishad (ABVP) and the Students' Federation of India (SFI) will arrange a march to the campus.

