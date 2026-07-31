A disturbing video circulating on social media allegedly shows a man assaulting a woman on a public road after suspecting her of having an extramarital affair. The clip has triggered widespread debate online.

A video widely shared across social media platforms allegedly captures a man repeatedly hitting a woman with a belt on a public road. According to claims accompanying the clip, the man assaulted his wife after allegedly finding her with another man. However, the location, date of the incident, and identities of those involved have not been independently verified.

The footage has attracted significant attention online, with users expressing a mix of anger, concern, and debate over the incident. While some commented on the alleged circumstances behind the assault, others strongly condemned the act of public violence against the woman.

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Viral, Post Revives Debate Over Adultery Law

Several social media posts accompanying the video also claim that the incident reflects the impact of the Supreme Court's decision to decriminalise adultery. It is important to note that these are opinions expressed in viral posts and do not establish any connection between the court's ruling and the incident shown in the video.

In 2018, the Supreme Court struck down Section 497 of the Indian Penal Code, decriminalising adultery. However, adultery can still be a valid ground for divorce under personal laws. The ruling did not legalise assault, domestic violence, or any form of physical abuse.

Users Call for Investigation

As the video continues to circulate, many social media users have demanded that authorities investigate the incident and determine the facts. Others urged people not to draw conclusions solely based on viral claims until official information is available.

At the time of writing, there has been no official statement confirming the authenticity of the video or the claims made alongside it.