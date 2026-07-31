The Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned for the day till Monday, August 3, amid continuous uproar by Opposition members over several issues, including the alleged police action on students protesting the NEET exam irregularities.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Friday amid uproar by Opposition members over several issues, including alleged police action during the students' protest on July 20 over the NEET issue. The proceedings of the Upper House will now resume on Monday, August 3, at 11 am.

Brief on House Business

When the House assembled at 11 am, several Union Ministers laid papers on the Table. The report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj was also presented.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan made a statement on the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the 22nd report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communication and Information Technology on the review of mechanisms to curb fake news, pertaining to his Ministry.

Pandemonium Leads to Adjournment

Later, Chairman C P Radhakrishnan took up the Zero Hour, during which several members raised issues of urgent public importance. However, Opposition members began protesting and raising slogans over their demands, leading to disruptions in the proceedings.

Amid the uproar, Radhakrishnan appealed to the Opposition members to listen to others, saying, "You want everybody to listen, you don't want to listen to anyone. This is wrong. This is dictatorship. You don't want to value democratic values. You must listen to others as well."

As the pandemonium continued, the Chairman adjourned the House for the day. Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge also sought to speak amid the ruckus, but the Chair proceeded with the adjournment.

Lok Sabha Adjourned

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha was also adjourned for the day till Monday amid Opposition protests over the alleged police action during the students' protest. (ANI)