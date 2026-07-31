Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth lauded BPCL's new Xtreme Weather Grade (XWG) diesel as a 'game changer' for troops in high-altitude areas. The fuel is designed to withstand temperatures as low as -42°C, easing operational challenges.

Indian Army chief General Dhiraj Seth on Thursday described the newly launched Xtreme Weather Grade (XWG) diesel, developed by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), as a "real game changer" for the Indian Army's operations in high-altitude and extreme temperature zones. At a ceremony in Delhi, he called it a shining example of collaboration between the armed forces and domestic industry.

Personal Experience and Operational Significance

Addressing the launch ceremony of the fuel, the Army Chief drew from his own background in the Armoured Corps to underline the significance of the development. He recalled that for the first two decades of his service, life "revolved around diesel" tracking how much fuel remained in tanks and barrels, and calculating the cruising range of armoured vehicles. That personal experience, he said, gave him a deep appreciation for the advantage the new fuel would offer to both A-vehicles, such as tanks, and B-vehicles, including lorries and lighter transport, operating in the punishing weather conditions along the northern borders.

'Harrowing' Conditions for Troops

Though he had not personally served with troops in these high-altitude sectors, the Chief noted that both regiments he had commanded operated in Nyoma, and he had spoken to personnel there only the previous evening ahead of the launch. He described the hardships faced by drivers before the introduction of the new fuel as "pretty harrowing," recounting how vehicles often had to be started and stopped repeatedly through the night to prevent the fuel from freezing, leaving drivers fatigued and expected to function normally the next morning. In some cases, he said, troops resorted to placing a "Bukhari," a traditional heater, beneath fuel tanks a practice that carried serious risk but was necessitated by the extreme cold.

Technical Achievement and Morale Boost

The Army Chief said the new diesel would significantly ease the fatigue and morale challenges faced by troops in such conditions. He highlighted the fuel's technical achievement in withstanding a wide temperature range, with a pour point of minus 42 degrees Celsius and a flash point of around 50 degrees Celsius, calling the spread "immense" and describing its impact as far-reaching for Army operations across diverse terrains.

A Model for Atmanirbhar Bharat

He commended the Army-industry partnership that brought the fuel from problem statement to product within a year, terming it a model example of Atmanirbhar Bharat in action. The Chief also thanked the Directorate General of Supplies and Transport (DGST) and its team, noting that he was pleased to see officers actively involved in testing the fuel rather than merely posing for photographs, as well as other oil PSUs that have since come on board with similar commitments.

Mobility: The Cornerstone of Warfare

Describing mobility as one of the central facets of warfare, the Army Chief said that without it, no operation could be effectively executed. He expressed confidence that BPCL and its partners would continue developing further specialised fuels for the Army in the future, and extended his compliments to the BPCL chairman and the entire team behind the project. (ANI)