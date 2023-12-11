Madhya Pradesh: Old video of CM-designate Dr Mohan Yadav showcasing sword skills goes viral (WATCH)

In an unexpected move on Monday, the BJP selected Mohan Yadav, a three-time MLA and a leader representing the Other Backward Classes (OBC), to assume the role of the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, as announced by the state party president VD Sharma.

In a surprising turn of events, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has officially declared Mohan Yadav as the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. However, what has caught the public's attention is an intriguing video of the Chief Minister engaging in a display of swift sword fighting. The video, though dated back to December 2019, has resurfaced and is now making waves across social media platforms, showcasing a different side of the political leader.

The captivating video is reportedly from Ujjain district, where Mohan Yadav, now the Chief Minister-elect, is seen skillfully wielding a sword with remarkable speed. The footage captures the Chief Minister's prowess in swordsmanship, drawing applause and admiration from onlookers present at the scene. Despite being an older video, its recent resurgence has added a unique dimension to the public perception of the political leader.

Mohan Yadav's journey to the Chief Minister's office has been marked not only by his political career but also by his diverse skills and interests. The sword-fighting video sheds light on a facet of his personality that goes beyond the usual political narrative.

A prominent three-time MLA from Ujjain South and a vocal Hindutva leader, Yadav's political journey has been marked by his association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and a commitment to promoting Hindu values.

Born on March 25, 1965, in the sacred city of Ujjain, synonymous with the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple, Yadav began his political career as a student leader. He rose through the ranks, becoming the Higher Education Minister of Madhya Pradesh, where he announced initiatives such as making the Hindu epic 'Ramcharitmanas' an optional subject in colleges.

Yadav's political journey took a significant turn in 2020 when he became a minister as the BJP returned to power. Elected as an MLA for the first time in 2013, Yadav has since served as the chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (MPTDC) and played a crucial role in the development of the state.

Known for his close ties with the RSS since his youth, Yadav has been a functionary in Ujjain city from 1993 to 1995. His ideological stance aligns with Hindutva principles, and he is considered a leader who champions the cause of OBCs, constituting a significant portion of Madhya Pradesh's population.

Yadav holds a Ph.D., LLB, and MBA degrees, showcasing his academic prowess. He has been associated with various roles, including serving as the chairman of the Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) from 2004-2010. His contributions to the development of Ujjain, particularly during the Simhast (Kumbh) mela every 12 years, have been noteworthy.

Despite his achievements, Yadav has faced challenges, notably allegations of irregularities in the construction of the Mahakal Lok corridor near the Mahakaleshwar Temple. The Congress party has raised concerns, making it a significant poll issue. However, Yadav has dismissed these claims as "false propaganda."

As Dr. Mohan Yadav steps into the role of Chief Minister, he expresses gratitude to the party leadership and pledges to fulfill the expectations of the people of Madhya Pradesh. He emphasizes his commitment to working on the welfare and development schemes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and outgoing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.