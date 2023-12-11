Here's how Shivraj Chouhan reacted to Mohan Yadav's appointment as MP CM

Outgoing Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated his successor "hardworking friend" Mohan Yadav who was named by the BJP on Monday. Chouhan expressed confidence in Yadav to "create new records in the field of public welfare" under the "guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi"

Taking to his X handle, Chouhan, who submitted his resignation to the Governor today, said, “Hearty congratulations to hardworking fellow @DrMohanYadav51 ji on being nominated as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh in the BJP Legislative Party meeting. I am confident that under the able guidance of respected Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, you will take Madhya Pradesh to new heights of progress and development and will create new records in the field of public welfare. Many congratulations and best wishes for this new responsibility!”

Mohan Yadav, who was a cabinet minister in the Madhya Pradesh Government headed by Mr Chouhan, was picked for the top job at a key meeting in Bhopal. The two deputy chief ministers, Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla, were also announced by the BJP. Narendra Singh Tomar, a former union minister, will lead the Assembly as Speaker.

The BJP - which had been battling close to 20 years of incumbency in the state - won a resounding mandate bagging 163 seats while the Congress finished a distant second at 66 seats.