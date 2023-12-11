Who is Dr Mohan Yadav, BJP's replacement for Shivraj Singh Chouhan as MP CM?

Mohan Yadav was named as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. The 58-year-old politician won from the Ujjain South constituency for the third consecutive time in the 2023 assembly election. Know all about him.

Dr Mohan Yadav will be the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party decided in a bombshell move on Monday, capping days of suspense. Yadav, 58, a three-time Ujjain MLA, served in the cabinet of his predecessor, Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Yadav will have two deputies - Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla; former Minister Narendra Singh Tomar who contested the state polls will be the Speaker.

Mohan Yadav, who was born on March 25, 1965, in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, has been a long-time member of the BJP. Aside from his political activities, he is also a businessman. He holds degrees of B.Sc., L.L.B., M.A. (Political Science), M.B.A., P.H.D. His political career began in 1982 when he became Co-Secretary of Madhav Science College Student Union followed by president in 1984.

In addition, he held the positions of Head of Department in 1986 and City Minister of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Ujjain in 1984. In 1988, he was the state co-secretary and member of the national executive of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Madhya Pradesh and he also served as the state minister of the state unit of the council from 1989 to 1990.

Mohan Yadav became an MLA in 2013, and he was re-elected in the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election. Yadav's political clout in the state was cemented further when he was sworn in as a cabinet member in the administration led by Chief member Shivraj Singh Chouhan on July 2, 2020.

In the recent 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly election, Mohan Yadav successfully defended his seat in the Ujjain South constituency, winning by a margin of 12,941 votes against Congress candidate Chetan Premnarayan Yadav.