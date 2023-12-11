Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Who is Dr Mohan Yadav, BJP's replacement for Shivraj Singh Chouhan as MP CM?

    Mohan Yadav was named as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. The 58-year-old politician won from the Ujjain South constituency for the third consecutive time in the 2023 assembly election. Know all about him.

    Who is Dr Mohan Yadav BJP replacement for Shivraj Singh Chouhan as MP CM gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 11, 2023, 5:58 PM IST

    Dr Mohan Yadav will be the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party decided in a bombshell move on Monday, capping days of suspense. Yadav, 58, a three-time Ujjain MLA, served in the cabinet of his predecessor, Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Yadav will have two deputies - Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla; former Minister Narendra Singh Tomar who contested the state polls will be the Speaker.

    Mohan Yadav, who was born on March 25, 1965, in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, has been a long-time member of the BJP. Aside from his political activities, he is also a businessman. He holds degrees of B.Sc., L.L.B., M.A. (Political Science), M.B.A., P.H.D. His political career began in 1982 when he became Co-Secretary of Madhav Science College Student Union followed by president in 1984.

    Also Read | Dr Mohan Yadav is new Madhya Pradesh CM

    In addition, he held the positions of Head of Department in 1986 and City Minister of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Ujjain in 1984. In 1988, he was the state co-secretary and member of the national executive of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Madhya Pradesh and he also served as the state minister of the state unit of the council from 1989 to 1990.

    Mohan Yadav became an MLA in 2013, and he was re-elected in the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election. Yadav's political clout in the state was cemented further when he was sworn in as a cabinet member in the administration led by Chief member Shivraj Singh Chouhan on July 2, 2020.

    In the recent 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly election, Mohan Yadav successfully defended his seat in the Ujjain South constituency, winning by a margin of 12,941 votes against Congress candidate Chetan Premnarayan Yadav. 

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2023, 5:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kashmir belongs to all Indians and India belongs to all Kashmiris Home Minister Amit Shah silences RS MP Manoj Jha

    'Kashmir belongs to all Indians, India belongs to all Kashmiris...' Amit Shah silences RS MP Manoj Jha (WATCH)

    Mohan Yadav to be new Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister gcw

    Dr Mohan Yadav is new Madhya Pradesh CM

    Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370: Armed Forces veterans express joy AJR

    Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370: Armed Forces veterans express joy

    India IPC flags Meftal's safety, list of 14 banned drugs in 2023: Report AJR

    India's IPC flags Meftal's safety, list of 14 banned drugs in 2023: Report

    From Ekta Yatra to SC verdict: Unraveling PM Modi's journey in shaping J&K and abrogating Article 370 snt

    From Ekta Yatra to SC verdict: Unraveling PM Modi's journey in shaping J&K and abrogating Article 370

    Recent Stories

    Dunki Drop 5, O Maahi out now: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee's song is just a musical treat RBA

    Dunki Drop 5, O Maahi out now: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee's song is just a musical treat

    Kashmir belongs to all Indians and India belongs to all Kashmiris Home Minister Amit Shah silences RS MP Manoj Jha

    'Kashmir belongs to all Indians, India belongs to all Kashmiris...' Amit Shah silences RS MP Manoj Jha (WATCH)

    Tough and lots of learning Rishabh Pant sums up the year 2023 after near-fatal car crash last December snt

    'Tough and lots of learning': Rishabh Pant sums up the year 2023 after near-fatal car crash last December

    Vivek Ramaswamy forgets to mute mic during toilet break on X Spaces Musk reacts to ROFL moment gcw

    Vivek Ramaswamy forgets to mute mic during toilet break on X Spaces; Musk reacts to 'ROFL' moment

    Petrol, Diesel prices to reduce soon? Modi govt in talks with oil marketers vkp

    Petrol, Diesel prices to reduce soon? Modi govt in talks with oil marketers

    Recent Videos

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon