Lufthansa flight, headed to Bangkok, lands in Delhi after husband-wife fight onboard: Report

A Lufthansa flight, headed to Bangkok, was diverted to Delhi on Wednesday after an argument broke out between a couple onboard, A dispute began between a German man and his Thai wife which led to a loud altercation on board, reports said. The wife also sought the pilot's help, claiming she was "threatened" by her husband's behaviour.

A Lufthansa airline Munich-Bangkok flight, LH 772, landed in Delhi after diversion on Wednesday. While official statement on the diversion is awaited, sources said an argument between a couple on flight is the likely reason.

A couple's disagreement resulted in the Lufthansa aircraft from Munich to Bangkok being diverted to Delhi on Wednesday, after which the passengers were allowed to disembark, according to official sources cited by news agency PTI.

The pilots of the Lufthansa aircraft alerted the ATC about a "situation and possibly unruly passenger," and at 10:26 am, they made landing at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport.

The media reports claim that a dispute between a German man and his Thai wife caused issues on board the Lufthansa aircraft, which prompted the airline to request permission to land at IGI. According to an official, the woman had initially protested to the pilot about her husband's actions, claiming that he was "threaten[ing]" her, and she had asked for help.

CISF security personnel, flight crew and other staff are said to have spoken to the couple in the terminal area after they were disembarked from the flight. The flight was to take off again in some time, sources said.

This is the most recent in a string of events involving rowdy travellers. A man who was reportedly insulting a female staff member and causing havoc on Air India flight AI 102 from New York to Delhi was the subject of a complaint filed by Delhi Police last month. The case was registered on October 1 after a complaint was lodged by the victim at Delhi’s IGI Airport Police station.

The officials stated that a complaint had been filed against the passenger, named as Jalandhar, Punjab's Abhinav Sharma, for verbally abusing a female cabin crew member and causing a disturbance during the flight.