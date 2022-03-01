  • Facebook
    LPG price hike: Commercial cylinder gets expensive by Rs 105, check new rates here

    However, in a major relief to household consumers, no hikes were announced in the price of domestic LPG cylinders.
     

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 1, 2022, 1:41 PM IST
    The rising inflation will further burn a deeper hole in the pockets of Indian consumers, as the prices of commercial Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders or cooking gas was increased by Rs 105 per 19-kilogram cylinder in Delhi with effect from Tuesday (March 1).

    After the revision, the price of 19-kg cylinders in the national capital stands at Rs 2,012 per unit. The National Oil Marketing companies had previously slashed the prices of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder cost by Rs 91.50 on February 1.

    With this revision, the 19-kg commercial cylinder will now cost Rs 2,012 in the national capital. Whereas in Mumbai, Rs 1962 will have to be spent for a commercial gas cylinder of 19-kg.

    In Kolkata, a 19-kg commercial cylinder, which was sold at Rs 1,987, now costs Rs 2,089 after Tuesday’s increase. Likewise, in Mumbai, a 19-kg commercial cylinder now costs Rs 1,962 and in Chennai price of commercial cooking gas cylinder has gone to Rs 2,185.50.

    However, in a major relief to household consumers, no hikes were announced in the price of domestic LPG cylinders.

    Further, the price of a 5 kg cylinder was hiked by Rs 27. At present, a 5 kg cylinder will cost Rs 569 per unit from March 1, 2022.

    Currently, the price of non-subsidised LPG is at Rs 899.5 per 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi and Mumbai each. In Kolkata, the price is at Rs 926 per cylinder, and in Chennai, it is at Rs 915.5 per cylinder.

    Like petrol and diesel prices, rates of LPG gas cylinders are decided by state-run oil marketing companies. The government provides subsidy on subsidized domestic LPG cylinders to consumers.

    It is worth noting that the LPG cylinder rates are revised monthly for all the states and union territories in India. The hike in LPG prices will have greater ramifications in the commercial sector in India.

