Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    LPG gas cylinders price hike: Commercial gas rates increased for second time by Rs 25

    The rates of 19 kg commercial LPG petrol cylinders have been raised by 25 by state-run oil marketing corporations (OMCs) effective from March 01, 2024. Check the revised rates here. 

    LPG gas cylinders price hike: Commercial gas rates increased for second time by Rs 25 on March 01 2024 anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 1, 2024, 11:40 AM IST

    The rates of 19 kg commercial LPG petrol cylinders have been raised by 25 by state-run oil marketing corporations (OMCs) as of today, Friday, March 1. The retail cost of a 19 kg commercial petrol cylinder in Delhi is now Rs 1,795 due to the most recent price increase. A 19 kg cylinder in Mumbai will go on sale today for Rs 1,749. Additionally, the price of commercial LPG gas cylinders has increased to Rs 1,960 in Chennai and Rs 1,911 in Kolkata.

    The state-run companies have raised the price of commercial gas cylinders for the second time in a row. The price of a 19-kg gas cylinder increased by 14 on February 1. A 19 kg gas cylinder in Delhi was priced at Rs 1,769.50, in Kolkata Rs 1,887, in Mumbai Rs 1,723 and in Chennai at Rs 1,937 in February.

    The oil companies hiked the commercial gas cylinder rates on 1 December 2023 by Rs 21 in various locations across the country. However, on the eve of New Year 2024, the prices of the 19-kg commercial cooking gas were slashed by Rs 39.50 per cylinder.

    Since ordinary citizens are currently bearing the brunt of growing fuel prices, an increase in LPG prices will have an impact on the general public. However, the government of India is currently providing subsidies on the sale of domestic LPG cylinders to consumers. The subsidy amount is directly credited to the individual's bank account after the purchase of the cylinder. 

    Commercial 19-kg gas cylinder price on 1 March 2024:

    Delhi- Rs 1,795
    Mumbai- Rs 1,749
    Kolkata- Rs 1,911
    Chennai- Rs 1,960.50
    Chandigarh- Rs 1,816
    Bengaluru- Rs 1,875
    Indore- Rs 1,901
    Amritsar- Rs 1,895
    Jaipur- Rs 1,818
    Ahmedabad- Rs 1,816

    The Domestic LPG cylinder price in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram stands at Rs. 912 and Rs 1851.50 for commercial cylinders.
     

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2024, 11:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Oppn seal seat-share deal in Maharashtra, Congress to contest on 18 seats report gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Oppn seal seat-share deal in Maharashtra, Congress to contest on 18 seats

    BBMP warns of seizure, fines to shops not installing Kannada nameplates within deadline vkp

    BBMP warns of seizure, fines to shops not installing Kannada nameplates within deadline

    Karnataka Caste census report LEAKED! Minority population surpasses Lingayat communities vkp

    Karnataka Caste census report LEAKED! Minority population surpasses Lingayat communities

    Interim relief for Kerala as Centre allocates Rs 4000 crore amid financial crisis anr

    Interim relief for Kerala as Centre allocates Rs 4000 crore amid financial crisis

    Places of Worship Act 1991 obstructs Hindus from reclaiming their places of worship, scrap it: Historian Vikram Sampath

    Places of Worship Act 1991 obstructs Hindus from reclaiming their places of worship, scrap it: Historian

    Recent Stories

    Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Pro confirmed to launch on THIS date Here is what you can expect gcw

    Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Pro confirmed to launch on THIS date; Here's what you can expect

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-369 01 March 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-369 01 March 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: State-of-art robotic surgery unit launched in KIMSHealth in Thiruvananthapuram rkn

    Kerala: State-of-art robotic surgery unit launched in KIMSHealth in Thiruvananthapuram

    football AC Milan's owners unveil plans for a 70,000-capacity stadium and entertainment hub osf

    AC Milan's owners unveil plans for a 70,000-capacity stadium and entertainment hub

    Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani wedding: Know Rihanna's private event fees RBA

    Radhika, Anant Ambani wedding: Know Rihanna's private event fees

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon