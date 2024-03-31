Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Why BJP picked Shekhawati to start Rajasthan election battle

The BJP in Rajasthan is gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections, aiming for a third consecutive victory. While successful in other areas, the party faces challenges in Shekhawati. To address this, Home Minister Amit Shah is leading the campaign, starting with a roadshow in Sikar.

To address this, the BJP is devising a robust strategy for the upcoming elections in Shekhawati. Home Minister Amit Shah has taken charge of the campaign and will kick-start his efforts with a roadshow in Sikar on Sunday, March 31st.

Amit Shah's visit is expected to bolster BJP's presence in Shekhawati. Prior to the roadshow, Shah will convene meetings with cluster management and core committee members in Jaipur before heading to Sikar. Following Sikar, the party will focus on election preparations in Jhunjhunu and Churu.

The BJP is enthusiastic about Amit Shah's visit, considering it a significant boost to their campaign efforts. Laxmikant Bhardwaj, BJP spokesperson, emphasizes the importance of Shah's visit and highlights the extensive preparations underway in Sikar.

With Sikar slated for elections in the first phase, the BJP aims to maintain and increase its previous victory margin of over 2 lakh votes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to visit the region after Shah, indicating the party's strong commitment to Shekhawati.

Despite challenges in Jhunjhunu and Churu, the BJP is determined to convey a strong message from Sikar. Amit Shah's presence aims to rally local leaders and supporters, signalling the party's unwavering dedication to development issues and its efforts to appeal to young and women voters in Shekhawati.

