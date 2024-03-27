2024 Mood of the Nation Survey: CAA move will be a shot in the arm for BJP in Lok Sabha elections

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    The Mood of the Nation digital survey by Asianet News Network suggests that the Narendra Modi government's decision to notify the rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) before the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections could benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    The Narendra Modi government's decision to notify the rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act before the announcement of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections will positively impact the Bharatiya Janata Party in the general elections. This revelation has emerged from the Mood of the Nation digital survey carried out by Asianet News Network.

    Insights from the Mood of the Nation Survey reveal that a significant majority, comprising 51.1 per cent of respondents, believe that the Narendra Modi government's move to notify the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules will have a favourable effect on the BJP's performance in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Conversely, 26.85 per cent of participants in the digital survey expressed concerns that the decision regarding CAA could potentially hinder the BJP's electoral prospects. Meanwhile, 22.03 per cent of respondents perceived that the CAA notification would have no significant impact on the party's performance during the elections. 

    Notably, 48.4 per cent of respondents from Tamil Nadu held the view that the notification of CAA rules would not influence the BJP's electoral fortunes.

    To recall, CAA was a prominent campaign agenda for the BJP ahead of the 2019 elections. Despite opposition, Parliament approved the CAA in December 2019.

    The law aims to confer citizenship upon Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Parsis who arrived in India from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014.

    To qualify, immigrants must have resided in India for the past year and for at least five of the preceding 14 years, compared to the previous requirement of 11 years for naturalization.

    The legislation excludes tribal regions in Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura listed under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, along with specific tribal districts such as Karbi Anglong in Assam, Garo Hills in Meghalaya, Chakma district in Mizoram, and Tribal Areas District in Tripura.

    Critics argue that the law discriminates against Muslims and violates constitutional principles. Following its passage and presidential approval in December 2019, widespread protests erupted in various parts of the nation, particularly in the Northeastern region.

