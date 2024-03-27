2024 Mood of the Nation Survey: Development, not freebies, matters the most to New India's voters

The Mood of the Nation Survey conducted by the Asianet News Network provides significant insights into the shifting dynamics of the Indian electorate. The survey highlights a notable departure from traditional voting patterns, with an emphasis on development over caste dynamics and populist promises.

The Mood of the Nation Survey carried out by the Asianet News Network has thrown up interesting insight into the electorate in the country. The extensive survey, which spanned multiple languages including English, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Bangla, and Marathi, meticulously gathered responses from a staggering 7,59,340 participants over the course of two weeks, from March 13 to March 27.

One of the most significant revelations from this survey is the discernible shift in voter behaviour away from conventional practices of being influenced by freebies and populist promises when determining their voting preferences.

A remarkable 80.5 per cent of respondents emphatically emphasized that their voting decision would be primarily driven by development considerations, transcending factors such as caste dynamics or the profile of the candidate. This shift signals a maturation of the electorate and presents a strategic opportunity for the Opposition to recalibrate their electoral strategies accordingly.

Furthermore, the survey delved into assessing the perceived achievements of the Narendra Modi government. Despite conventional perceptions associating the government with Hindutva agendas and Mandir politics, the findings unveiled unexpected perspectives.

Notably, a substantial portion of respondents (38.11 per cent) lauded the government's endeavours in infrastructure development, recognizing its tangible impact on the nation's progress. Additionally, 26.41 per cent of participants commended the Digital India initiative for its transformative potential in leveraging technology for governance, while 11.46 per cent acknowledged the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign aimed at fostering self-reliance.

Digging deeper into the data, it became apparent that the fulfilment of the Ram Mandir promise emerged as a significant achievement in the eyes of certain demographics.

For instance, 30.04 per cent of respondents from the Hindi heartland highlighted this accomplishment, indicating the resonance of cultural and religious sentiments in shaping public perceptions. Similarly, 30.83 per cent of respondents from Telugu-speaking regions echoed this sentiment, underscoring the broad-based support for initiatives perceived to uphold national identity and heritage. Interestingly, both groups also expressed robust endorsement for the Digital India initiative, underscoring a nuanced and evolving electorate that prioritizes tangible developmental outcomes over traditional narratives.

