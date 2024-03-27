2024 Mood of the Nation Survey: Narendra Modi top choice for PM post across India

The latest Mood of the Nation digital survey conducted by Asianet News Network indicates Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong leadership standing, supported by overwhelming responses across multiple languages and platforms.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has, over the course of two tenures in power, consolidated his position as a national leader in the true sense, the latest Mood of the Nation digital survey carried out by Asianet News Network has shown. The comprehensive survey, conducted across Asianet News Network's digital platforms in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Bangla, and Marathi, spanned from March 13 to March 27, garnering an impressive 7,59,340 responses.

In terms of preferences for governance over the next five years, the survey revealed a clear preference, with 78.6 per cent favouring an NDA government, while 21.4 per cent supported the INDI alliance.

Narendra Modi emerged as the leading choice for the Prime Minister's position, securing 51.06 per cent of the votes, followed closely by Rahul Gandhi with 46.45 per cent. Interestingly, Rahul's higher numbers were primarily driven by Kerala (50.59 per cent). But exclude this state, and then Narendra Modi garners overwhelming support, with over 80 per cent of people favouring him across the rest of the country and southern states.

According to the survey, 51.07 per cent of respondents expressed confidence that the Narendra Modi government has fulfilled its promises, while 42.97 per cent held a contrary opinion. Moreover, 60.4 per cent of participants believed that corruption has been effectively curbed under the Modi administration. Additionally, 56.39 per cent of respondents approved of the Modi government's foreign policy approach.

In terms of handling the border issue with China, the survey found that 65.08 per cent of respondents endorsed the Modi government's efforts, while 21.82 per cent expressed dissatisfaction with the approach towards Beijing. Furthermore, a significant majority of 79.27 per cent of respondents believed that the country's standing in the global order has improved under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

The dataset further solidifies his position as the preferred national leader for the Prime Minister's post in the run-up to the Lok Sabha Elections. The Lok Sabha Elections 2024, scheduled to be conducted in seven phases, will commence on April 19 and conclude on June 4 with the announcement of results.

