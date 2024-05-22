Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Predictions galore at Rajasthan's popular Phalodi satta market

    The Phalodi Satta Market in Rajasthan with a history dating back centuries, is known for its predictions and betting activities, initially focused on rain and later expanding to elections and cricket.
     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 22, 2024, 11:27 AM IST

    The well-known Phalodi Satta Bazaar in Rajasthan's Jodhpur has drawn notice for its forecasted betting evaluations as the Lok Sabha election results day approaches. With two voting phases left and five voting phases finished, there is a lot of conjecture about which party will win a majority and form the next administration at the centre. When it comes to weather forecasts, cricket matches, and election forecasts, the Phalodi Satta Bazaar has a reputation for making accurate predictions.

    Even though betting and gambling are illegal in India, the predictions made at the mysterious and secretive Phalodi Satta Bazaar are closely followed by many during every election.

    The Phalodi Satta Market is centuries old, with its prophecies and betting traditions sharing the same antiquity. By the end of the 19th century, divination activities here had become centralized. Historically, this market began with rain predictions, but it later gained fame—and notoriety—for its election predictions and betting. Rain predictions continue to be a feature, with bets placed on events such as canals filling up or ponds overflowing after rainfall. With the advent of cricket commentaries on the radio, the market's focus expanded to include cricket betting. Reports indicate that betting and gambling are still occurring during the current IPL season.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024:

    By May 13, 2024, the betting market expects the BJP to do well, projecting that they will have won about 300 seats. In comparison, the expected number of seats that the Congress will secure is between 40 and 42, which is a decrease from their 52 seats in the 2019 elections. Other parties are anticipated to share the remaining seats. 

    The BJP is still expected to win between 62 and 65 of the 80 seats, even if voter turnout was lower in Uttar Pradesh. The betting market predicts that the Congress will win 70–85 seats nationwide, while the BJP will win 280–290 seats. The Phalodi Satta Bazaar and media sources suggest that the BJP hopes to win 335 to 340 seats altogether and hopes to win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. The remaining phases of the election could see a further 30-35 seat increase in the BJP's seat total due to higher voter turnout.

    Entering the Phalodi Satta Market is not easy for outsiders and typically requires going through agents. Participants must pay in advance to place bets. In the digital age, all financial transactions in the market are conducted through digital channels. The amount of the bet varies depending on the subject. The market operates from 10 am to 5 pm and handles businesses worth crores of rupees. The Phalodi Satta Market leverages a network of people across different parts of the country to calculate and predict voter sentiment and election trends. Despite its illegal status, this market has gained credibility in the field of election prediction.
     

    Last Updated May 22, 2024, 11:27 AM IST
