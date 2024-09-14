‘Dalits should be made CM of Karnataka’: BJP MP Ramesh Jigajinagi

BJP MP Ramesh Jigajinagi renewed his demand for a Dalit Chief Minister in Karnataka, criticizing the exclusion of Dalits from leadership roles. He questioned why leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge were overlooked and predicted that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would soon lose his position.

BJP MP Ramesh Jigajinagi has once again raised his demand for a Dalit Chief Minister in Karnataka, stating that he will continue to fight for this cause until his last breath. Speaking at a press conference held at the Tourist Hall in the city on Friday, Jigajinagi questioned the long-standing exclusion of Dalits from the top post in the state.

"Why are Dalits being sidelined in this country? What wrong have they committed? Are Dalits unworthy of holding important positions?" he asked, reiterating his stance that a Dalit should be made Chief Minister, irrespective of which party is in power.

Jigajinagi highlighted that several other states in India have had Dalit Chief Ministers, and it is time Karnataka follows suit. "A Dalit should become the Chief Minister of this state as well, no matter the party," he emphasized. He also hinted at Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge, stating that he could have been a potential candidate for the role but was not given the opportunity. "What mistake did Mallikarjun Kharge make? Why wasn't he considered for the post?" Jigajinagi questioned.

Targeting the current Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Jigajinagi made a bold prediction, claiming that Siddaramaiah would not hold on to his position for much longer. "Even though Siddaramaiah is embroiled in the Muda scam, he says he will continue as Chief Minister. But that won't happen. Wait for two days, and you will see. Many in his party are eagerly waiting to take over the CM's chair," he said.

Jigajinagi's call for a Dalit Chief Minister has been a recurring demand, and he vowed to continue advocating for it until there is change.

Latest Videos