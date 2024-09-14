Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘Dalits should be made CM of Karnataka’: BJP MP Ramesh Jigajinagi

    BJP MP Ramesh Jigajinagi renewed his demand for a Dalit Chief Minister in Karnataka, criticizing the exclusion of Dalits from leadership roles. He questioned why leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge were overlooked and predicted that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would soon lose his position.

    Dalits should be made CM of Karnataka says BJP MP Ramesh Jigajinagi vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 14, 2024, 5:45 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 14, 2024, 5:45 PM IST

    BJP MP Ramesh Jigajinagi has once again raised his demand for a Dalit Chief Minister in Karnataka, stating that he will continue to fight for this cause until his last breath. Speaking at a press conference held at the Tourist Hall in the city on Friday, Jigajinagi questioned the long-standing exclusion of Dalits from the top post in the state.

    "Why are Dalits being sidelined in this country? What wrong have they committed? Are Dalits unworthy of holding important positions?" he asked, reiterating his stance that a Dalit should be made Chief Minister, irrespective of which party is in power.

    Jigajinagi highlighted that several other states in India have had Dalit Chief Ministers, and it is time Karnataka follows suit. "A Dalit should become the Chief Minister of this state as well, no matter the party," he emphasized. He also hinted at Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge, stating that he could have been a potential candidate for the role but was not given the opportunity. "What mistake did Mallikarjun Kharge make? Why wasn't he considered for the post?" Jigajinagi questioned.

    Targeting the current Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Jigajinagi made a bold prediction, claiming that Siddaramaiah would not hold on to his position for much longer. "Even though Siddaramaiah is embroiled in the Muda scam, he says he will continue as Chief Minister. But that won't happen. Wait for two days, and you will see. Many in his party are eagerly waiting to take over the CM's chair," he said.

    Jigajinagi's call for a Dalit Chief Minister has been a recurring demand, and he vowed to continue advocating for it until there is change. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: Netizens criticize BMTC conductor for sitting near female passenger, video goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Netizens criticize BMTC conductor for sitting near female passenger, video goes viral (WATCH)

    'Like my daughter': Infamous Bengaluru Ola auto driver 'ashamed' to abuse woman, but denies slapping her vkp

    'Like my daughter': Infamous Bengaluru Ola auto driver 'ashamed' to abuse woman, but denies slapping her

    Karnataka: Government school teacher arrested for alleged sexual assault on over 10 female students in Chikkodi vkp

    Karnataka: Govt school teacher arrested for sexually assaulting over 10 female students in Chikkodi

    BJP MP Tejasvi Surya slams Karnataka Congress government for transporting Lord Ganesha in police vehicle vkp

    'Terrifying': BJP MP Tejasvi Surya slams Karnataka Congress for transporting Lord Ganesha in police vehicle

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announces Milk price hike, vows benefits for farmers vkp

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announces Milk price hike, vows benefits for farmers

    Recent Stories

    Effective home remedies for chapped lips: Tips to smoothen lips vkp

    Effective home remedies for chapped lips: Tips to smoothen lips

    Vivo T3 Ultra debuts in India with 50MP camera and 80W charging; Check features, price and more gcw

    Vivo T3 Ultra debuts in India with 50MP camera and 80W charging; Check features, price and more

    Tejasswi Prakash shares STUNNING pictures in white dress [See Pics] NTI

    Tejasswi Prakash shares STUNNING pictures in white dress [See Pics]

    Explosion in Central Kolkata injures 58-year-old ragpicker, probe underway vkp

    Explosion in Central Kolkata injures 58-year-old ragpicker, probe underway

    UP Outrage erupts in Badaun after Islamic flag allegedly hoisted on mobile tower, saffron flag torn (WATCH) snt

    UP: Outrage erupts in Badaun after Islamic flag allegedly hoisted on mobile tower, saffron flag torn (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon