BREAKING: Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna detained by police near Kolar for threatening contractor

BJP MLA Munirathna wanted for threatening contractor Chaluvaraju and using casteist slurs, was detained in Nangali village near Kolar. Tracked via his mobile phone, he was apprehended while travelling to Andhra Pradesh. He is being transported to Bengaluru for further legal proceedings.

The police have successfully detained Bengaluru's RR Nagar BJP MLA Munirathna, who had been absconding after being accused of threatening the life of contractor Chaluvaraju and using casteist slurs. The detention took place in Nangali village, Mulbagilu taluk, Kolar district.

Munirathna, who was en route to Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh from Kolar, was tracked down based on the location of his mobile phone. The police, who had been closely monitoring his movements since the case was registered, apprehended him with the assistance of Kolar police.

Kolar SP Nikhil confirmed that Munirathna was detained near the front gate of Kolar. He was taken into custody while travelling through Kolar towards Andhra Pradesh. Currently, the police are transporting the MLA back to Bengaluru, where further legal action will be taken.

This detention marks a significant development in the case, as authorities have been on high alert to locate the absconding MLA. Munirathna will now face charges related to the threats and caste abuse accusations made by contractor Chaluvaraju.

The detention has garnered attention, with the police continuing their journey to Bengaluru, accompanied by tight security.

