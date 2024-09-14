Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BREAKING: Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna detained by police near Kolar for threatening contractor

    BJP MLA Munirathna wanted for threatening contractor Chaluvaraju and using casteist slurs, was detained in Nangali village near Kolar. Tracked via his mobile phone, he was apprehended while travelling to Andhra Pradesh. He is being transported to Bengaluru for further legal proceedings.

    Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna arrested by police near Kolar for threatening contractor vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 14, 2024, 6:14 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 14, 2024, 6:26 PM IST

    The police have successfully detained Bengaluru's RR Nagar BJP MLA Munirathna, who had been absconding after being accused of threatening the life of contractor Chaluvaraju and using casteist slurs. The detention took place in Nangali village, Mulbagilu taluk, Kolar district.

    Munirathna, who was en route to Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh from Kolar, was tracked down based on the location of his mobile phone. The police, who had been closely monitoring his movements since the case was registered, apprehended him with the assistance of Kolar police.

    Kolar SP Nikhil confirmed that Munirathna was detained near the front gate of Kolar. He was taken into custody while travelling through Kolar towards Andhra Pradesh. Currently, the police are transporting the MLA back to Bengaluru, where further legal action will be taken.

    This detention marks a significant development in the case, as authorities have been on high alert to locate the absconding MLA. Munirathna will now face charges related to the threats and caste abuse accusations made by contractor Chaluvaraju. 

    The detention has garnered attention, with the police continuing their journey to Bengaluru, accompanied by tight security. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dalits should be made CM of Karnataka says BJP MP Ramesh Jigajinagi vkp

    ‘Dalits should be made CM of Karnataka’: BJP MP Ramesh Jigajinagi

    Bengaluru: Netizens criticize BMTC conductor for sitting near female passenger, video goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Netizens criticize BMTC conductor for sitting near female passenger, video goes viral (WATCH)

    'Like my daughter': Infamous Bengaluru Ola auto driver 'ashamed' to abuse woman, but denies slapping her vkp

    'Like my daughter': Infamous Bengaluru Ola auto driver 'ashamed' to abuse woman, but denies slapping her

    Karnataka: Government school teacher arrested for alleged sexual assault on over 10 female students in Chikkodi vkp

    Karnataka: Govt school teacher arrested for sexually assaulting over 10 female students in Chikkodi

    BJP MP Tejasvi Surya slams Karnataka Congress government for transporting Lord Ganesha in police vehicle vkp

    'Terrifying': BJP MP Tejasvi Surya slams Karnataka Congress for transporting Lord Ganesha in police vehicle

    Recent Stories

    4 zodiac signs that tend to be selfish: Are you one of them? dmn

    4 zodiac signs that tend to be selfish: Are you one of them?

    cricket Duleep Trophy: Shreyas Iyer takes stunning catch off his own bowling to dismiss Mayank Agarwal (WATCH) scr

    Duleep Trophy: Shreyas Iyer takes stunning catch off his own bowling to dismiss Mayank Agarwal (WATCH)

    Tax saving tips: 3 ways married couples can save up to Rs 7 lakh on taxes dmn

    Tax saving tips: 3 ways married couples can save up to Rs 7 lakh on taxes

    Thalapathy 69: Vijay's farewell movie, directed by H Vinoth, announced; Check HERE for poster, other details dmn

    Thalapathy 69: Vijay's farewell movie, directed by H Vinoth, announced; Check HERE for poster, other details

    Times when Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shared stunning pictures in bikini RKK

    Times when Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shared stunning pictures in bikini

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon