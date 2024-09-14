Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Explosion in Central Kolkata injures 58-year-old ragpicker, probe underway

    A blast at Blochmann Street and S.N. Banerjee Road in Kolkata injured 58-year-old ragpicker Bapi Das, prompting a police investigation. Authorities are probing the cause, while BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar demands an NIA investigation to ensure public safety and prevent future incidents.

    Explosion in Central Kolkata injures 58-year-old ragpicker, probe underway
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 14, 2024, 5:40 PM IST

    A tragic explosion at the intersection of Blochmann Street and S.N. Banerjee Road in central Kolkata injured a 58-year-old ragpicker, Bapi Das, on Saturday afternoon. The blast, which occurred around 1:45 PM, has prompted a full-scale investigation by local authorities and raised concerns about public safety in the area.

    The Taltala Police Station was first to respond after receiving a report of the explosion. Upon reaching the scene, officers discovered a plastic gunny bag near the entrance of Blochmann Street, believed to be the blast site. The area was immediately secured, and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was summoned to conduct a thorough inspection.

    'BJP Bengaluru office was first target': NIA's chargesheet in Rameshwaram Cafe blast case reveals

    BDDS personnel conducted a thorough sweep of the area, and following clearance, normal traffic resumed. A police source confirmed that forensic teams are now investigating the nature and cause of the blast. The authorities are working hard to determine whether this was an accidental explosion or if there are any links to criminal activity.

    The victim, Bapi Das, who was critically injured in the explosion, was immediately rushed to NRS Medical College and Hospital for further treatment. 

    Country-made explosive kills 18-year-old boy in Hoskote, Bengaluru outskirts; probe underway

    An eyewitness described the chaotic scene following the blast: "We were nearby when we heard a loud explosion. Rushing over, we saw a ragpicker injured, with a severe wrist injury. The police arrived quickly, blocked traffic, and took him to the hospital."

    In response to the incident, Kolkata Police released an official statement confirming the details of the blast and the steps being taken to investigate. The statement mentioned that Taltala Police officers were on the scene shortly after the explosion, and the BDDS team was summoned for further inspection. Additionally, the police have increased security and are conducting a detailed search of the surrounding area to rule out any further threats.

