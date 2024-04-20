Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'First phase went in favour of NDA, Viksit Bharat,' says PM Modi | Top quotes

    Addressing another rally in Bengaluru, the Prime Minister painted the picture of the India before and after 2014 and said that today India is "not a follower but it has become the first mover". Take a look at his top quotes from his rallies in Karnataka.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 20, 2024, 5:54 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (April 20) addressed an election rally in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur. JDS chief HD Deve Gowda was also present on the occasion and shared the stage with the Prime Minister. 

    Addressing another rally in Bengaluru, the Prime Minister painted the picture of the India before and after 2014 and said that today India is "not a follower but it has become the first mover". PM Modi said that he and his government has left no stone unturned in working hard for the people. Take a look at his top quotes from his two rally:

    • "The first phase of voting, has increased the excitement in the country. And I can see this excitement here also. In the first phase, voting was done in favour of NDA and Viksit Bharat."
    • "In 2014 and 2019, you helped form a strong govt by making us win by record votes. This, in turn, made India strong. India was among the Fragile Five economies. Indian banks were in crisis and scams made foreign investors jittery"
    • "Today, India does not follow any country. It has become a first mover, instead. You have witnessed this transformation in the last 10 years."
    • According to the vision of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, the NDA government is expanding modern infrastructure in Karnataka. In the last 10 years, the number of National Highways in Karnataka has grown from 25 to 49.
    • In this region, with the setup of Special Economic Zones, employment and economic growth will get a boost. Our government will work to develop and popularise these places as pilgrimage sites and weekend getaway.
    • "Karnataka is the biggest example of how Congress deceives the farmers. We started the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme for small and marginal farmers. When Karnataka had the BJP government, the farmers of the state received Rs 10000 each; Rs 6000 from the central government and Rs 4000 from Karnataka's BJP government. But as soon as Congress formed government in the state, it stopped giving Rs 4000 to the farmers."

    • "Today I have come among all of you with my report card to seek your blessings... For you, I left no stone unturned in working hard day and night. Your dream is my resolution. Every second of my life is dedicated to you and the country. 24/7 for 2047... I just don't make policies, I give guarantees also."

    • "The safety and security of women is my priority. In 10 years, we associated 10 crore women with SHGs. 1 crore women have become 'Lakhpati Didi'. Now my next aim is to make 3 crore women as 'Lakhpati Didi', whose annual income will be more than Rs 1 lakh."

    • "In 2014, the NDA nominated an SC person as the President, the first citizen of the country. In 2019, the NDA nominated a tribal woman as the President, the first citizen of the country. This is our government, which has developed the five places associated with Babasaheb Ambedkar as 'Panchtirtha'."

    • "The biggest beneficiaries of the Modi government are SC, ST, and OBC families. In earlier governments, SC, ST, and OBC families were made to live in slums, they did not have access to electricity and water. They had lost all hope in the government. Your lost faith has been reinstated in the Modi government because of Mod's guarantee."

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2024, 5:54 PM IST
