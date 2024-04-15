Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC seizes Rs 4,650 crore since March 1, higher than total seizures in 2019

"The Election Commission is on track for the highest ever seizures of inducements recorded in the history of Lok Sabha elections," a poll panel release said. The poll panel said authorities are making seizures worth Rs 100 crore every day since March 1 in run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday said it was on track for the highest-ever seizures of cash in the 75-year history of Lok Sabha elections in the country. According to the Election Commission (EC), it has seized more money than it did in all of the 2019 elections—Rs 4650 crores.

Since March 1, the authorities have seized more over Rs 100 crore per day. This is a significant rise above the Rs 3475 crores that were taken during the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Notably, opioids and drugs account for 45% of the seizures, according to the committee.

Significantly, 45 per cent of the seizures are of drugs and narcotics that are under the special focus of the commission. The seizures have been possible by comprehensive planning, scaled-up collaboration and unified deterrence action from agencies, proactive citizen participation and optimal engagement of technology, they said.

The poll body said, "At least 3.58 crore litres of liquor worth about Rs 490 crore has also been seized. Also part of the seizure were Rs 395 crore in cash and precious metals worth Rs 562 crore."

Among the states, the highest share was from Rajasthan (Rs 779 crore), Gujarat (605 crore) and Maharashtra (Rs 431 crore). The high-stakes Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases, with the first phase beginning April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Meanwhile, the commission suspended the flying squad team leader following an incident in Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu, for neglecting to perform duties and for selectively inspecting a renowned leader's cavalcade. In a similar manner, officials inspected the cars in the chief minister's motorcade from one state as well as the deputy chief minister's convoy from a different state.

"The Commission has also taken strict action against approximately 106 government servants who have been found assisting politicians in campaigning, thereby violating the Code of Conduct and instructions," it stated.

In a separate incident, the commission on Monday reportedly ordered the removal of DIG of Murshidabad in Bengal following violence, and for the officer's "lack of supervision" to immediately prevent more incidents.