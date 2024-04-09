Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Will BJP continue its rule in Beed?

    Beed is one of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra and is also an administrative district. This constituency was formed in 1951 as one of the 25 constituencies of the erstwhile Hyderabad state.
     

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Beed constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 9, 2024, 3:54 PM IST

    Beed is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra. The state has 48 parliamentary seats. The Beed seat comprises 6 Assembly segments including Georai, Majalgaon, Beed, Ashti, Kaij, Parli.  The Election Commission has announced the voting date for the Beed Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 in March. Agriculture is the main occupation in the Beed region and is heavily dependent on monsoon rains. A large area of Beed is rocky and hilly. The seat has been held by the BJP since 2009.

    Who are main contenders?

    The BJP, the NCP are the main parties in the constituency.  BJP has fielded former Maharashtra minister and BJP's Beed Lok Sabha seat candidate Pankaja Munde. 

    2019 election results

    In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Pritam Gopinathrao Munde from BJP won the seat with a margin of 168,368 votes. He was polled 678,175 votes with a vote share of 50.00 % and defeated Bajrang Manohar Sonwane from NCP who got 509,807 votes (37.67 %).

    2014 election results

    In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Munde Gopinathrao Pandurang from BJP won the seat and was polled 635,995 votes with a vote share of 51.61%. NCP candidate Dhas Suresh Ramchandra got 499,541 votes (40.53 %) and was the runner-up. Munde Gopinathrao Pandurang defeated Dhas Suresh Ramchandra by a margin of 136,454 votes.

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2024, 3:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Badrinath Kedarnath, and Gangotri Dham to open doors for pilgrims in May; See dates AJR

    Badrinath, Kedarnath, and Gangotri Dham to open doors for pilgrims in May; See dates

    Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi slams Congress for 'insulting' Lord Ram over Ayodhya event AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi slams Congress for 'insulting' Lord Ram over Ayodhya event

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress has outdated leaders, says BJP leader Anil Antony rkn

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress has outdated leaders, says BJP leader Anil Antony

    Kerala: 16-year-old sexually abused in Thiruvananthapuram; 3 arrested rkn

    Kerala: 16-year-old sexually abused in Thiruvananthapuram; 3 arrested

    My son should lose in election, Congress veteran A K Antony on Anil Antony contesting on BJP ticket anr

    'My son should lose in election', Congress veteran A K Antony on Anil Antony contesting on BJP ticket

    Recent Stories

    cricket Dinesh Karthik opens up about regrets and professional challenges in his IPL career osf

    Dinesh Karthik opens up about regrets and professional challenges in his IPL career

    Badrinath Kedarnath, and Gangotri Dham to open doors for pilgrims in May; See dates AJR

    Badrinath, Kedarnath, and Gangotri Dham to open doors for pilgrims in May; See dates

    Dr. Hari Kiran Chekuri triggers an alert on increasing fake calls made in the name of FedEx to dupe people

    Dr. Hari Kiran Chekuri triggers an alert on increasing fake calls made in the name of FedEx to dupe people

    Where to Find Forex News and Market Data

    Where to Find Forex News and Market Data

    cricket IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals seek to maintain unbeaten streak against Gujarat Titans osf

    IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals seek to maintain unbeaten streak against Gujarat Titans

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon