Lok Sabha elections 2024: AAP announces candidates for Delhi, Haryana; check details

The AAP is set to contest crucial constituencies in Delhi, namely New Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi, and East Delhi. The selected candidates for these seats are Somnath Bharti, Mahabal Mishra, Kuldeep Kumar, and Sahiram, respectively.

In a strategic move ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has revealed its list of candidates, including four sitting legislators, following a key meeting of the Political Affairs Committee at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

The AAP is set to contest crucial constituencies in Delhi, namely New Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi, and East Delhi. The selected candidates for these seats are Somnath Bharti, Mahabal Mishra, Kuldeep Kumar, and Sahiram, respectively.

Gaganyaan mission: All about the 4 IAF officers who were bestowed 'astronaut wings' by PM Modi

In Haryana, the AAP has tapped former Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta as its candidate for the Kurukshetra constituency.

The decision on candidates for Delhi is particularly pivotal for AAP, given that the BJP secured victory in all seven Lok Sabha seats in the previous general elections of 2014 and 2019.

Notably, AAP and its ally, Congress, recently reached a seat-sharing agreement in Delhi, with AAP fielding candidates in four seats, while Congress will focus on three constituencies. Sushil Gupta has been nominated by AAP to contest from Kurukshetra in Haryana, demonstrating the party's widening political footprint.

Supreme Court backs demolition of THIS iconic Chennai mosque, cites illegal encroachment

Beyond Delhi, AAP and Congress have finalized seat-sharing agreements in Haryana, Gujarat, Chandigarh, and Goa. However, the INDIA bloc allies faced challenges in reaching a seat-sharing pact in Punjab, where AAP had earlier declared its intent to contest all 13 Lok Sabha constituencies. AAP's Gopal Rai said, "The names for Punjab Lok Sabha candidates (of AAP) will be made soon."