    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 60.03% voting till 7 pm in Phase 1, confirms EC; check state-wise voter turnout

    An aggregate 60.03 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 7 pm in phase one of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Friday, the Election Commission confirmed.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 9:20 PM IST

    An aggregate 60.03 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 7 pm in phase one of the Lok Sabha polls on Friday, the Election Commission confirmed. Although polling officially concluded at 6 pm, individuals in line at that time were permitted to cast their votes. The elections were conducted in 102 constituencies spanning 21 states and Union Territories. Previously, the commission had reported a turnout of 49.78 percent by 3 pm.

    In a press noted, the Election Commission said, "Polling for the first phase of the General Elections 2024 recorded high voter turnout despite the heat wave. Polling remains largely peaceful with voters from various walks participating enthusiastically in a dazzling display of civic responsibility and pride."

    "In phase 1 of General Elections 2024, polling has been completed for 10 States/UTs to elect 18th Lok Sabha along with polling for State Legislative Assemblies of Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. The Commission thanked voters of phase 1 and entire election machinery," the EC added.

    CEC Shri Rajiv Kumar and ECs Shri Gyanesh Kumar and Shri Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, heading the Commission, maintained continuous oversight over the Phase 1 polling progress across constituencies from the ECI Headquarters at Nirvachan Sadan. To facilitate this monitoring, a cutting-edge control room was established at the headquarters. Additionally, similar control rooms were established at the state and district levels.

    With a dedicated focus on facilitating voting in tribal hinterlands, communities in Left Wing Extremist (LWE) affected areas in Chhattisgarh made a remarkable choice for peace and democracy, opting for the power of the ballot over the bullet. In a significant development, 56 villages in Bastar exercised their voting rights in a polling booth established within their own village for the first time in a Lok Sabha Election. Additionally, voters in PC-163 in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, benefited from medical facilities available at the Model Polling Station.

    In another heartening instance from Gadchiroli-Chimur, Maharashtra, the local tribal dialect was utilized at the Hemalkasa Booth, ensuring that all relevant information was accessible to voters. Meanwhile, in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, Buddhist monks were captured smiling proudly, their inked fingers serving as a testament to their participation in the electoral process.

    In the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, tribal community members demonstrated a strong turnout at the polls. Notably, the Shompen tribe of Great Nicobar created history by participating in the General Elections 2024, marking their inaugural voting experience. Meanwhile, in Mizoram, an elderly couple reaffirmed their commitment to each other by voting together, emphasizing the importance of unity in democracy. In a touching display of determination, an elderly woman in Arunachal Pradesh opted to trek to the polling station on her own accord, bypassing the home voting facility, showcasing her unwavering dedication to exercising her democratic right.

    Voters across the country demonstrated resilience in the face of challenging weather conditions, enduring scorching heat in some regions and patiently waiting in pouring rain in others. The Assured Minimum Facilities provided by the ECI at each polling station proved to be invaluable support for voters throughout the process.

    Amidst this diverse backdrop, voters arrived adorned in vibrant attire, showcasing the vibrant mosaic of Indian culture. With pride, they shared selfies proudly displaying their inked fingers, symbolizing the fulfillment of their civic responsibility.

    Today marked the commencement of the General Elections 2024, with voters in 102 Parliamentary Constituencies across 21 States/Union Territories exercising their democratic right. States such as Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, and the Union Territories of Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep successfully concluded their voting process.

    Here's state-wise voter turnout details of Phase 1 at 7 PM:

    1. Andaman Nicobar - 56.87%
    2. Arunachal Pradesh - 65.46%
    3. Assam - 71.38%
    4. Bihar - 47.49%
    5. Chhattisgarh - 63.41%
    6. Jammu and Kashmir - 65.08%
    7. Lakshadweep - 59.02%
    8. Madhya Pradesh - 63.33%
    9. Maharashtra - 55.29%
    10. Manipur - 68.62%
    11. Meghalaya - 70.26%
    12. Mizoram - 54.18%
    13. Nagaland - 56.77%
    14. Puducherry - 72.25%
    15. Rajasthan - 50.95%
    16. Sikkim - 68.06%
    17. Tamil Nadu - 62.19%
    18. Tripura - 79.90%
    19. Uttar Pradesh - 57.61
    20. Uttarakhand - 53.64
    21. West Bengal - 77.57%

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2024, 9:32 PM IST
