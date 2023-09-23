Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Muslim leaders quit JDS over alliance with BJP

    Minority leaders within the JDS resigned from the party due to their dissatisfaction with the alliance with the NDA for the Lok Sabha elections. Syed Shafiullah, the senior state vice-president, and other leaders have submitted their resignations, citing objections to aligning with the BJP.
     

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Muslim leaders quit JDS over alliance with BJP vkp
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 23, 2023, 1:44 PM IST

    The minority leaders within the JDS expressed their dissatisfaction regarding the official announcement of an alliance with the NDA for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and decided to resign from the party. Syed Shafiullah, the party's senior state vice-president, has resigned from all party positions, including his primary role.

    It has been revealed that other party members, including state working president NM Nabi, former president of the state minority section Naseer Hussain, youth unit's working president NM Noor, and leader Mohid Altaf, have also chosen to resign from the party.

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Decision on BJP-JDS seat sharing after Dussehra

    This decision came after former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda in Delhi, giving the green light to the alliance process. Minority leaders within the party gathered for a meeting in the city at Kumarakrupa to voice their opposition to the party's leadership. Following extensive discussions, they collectively decided to resign from the party.

    Syed Shafiullah, holding the position of senior state vice president within the party, has submitted a resignation letter to party chief HD Deve Gowda. It is expected that others will follow suit and formally resign from the party in the near future.

    HD Kumaraswamy's party JD(S) joins BJP-led NDA alliance

    In his comments to a Kannada daily, Syed Shafiullah had previously expressed his disagreement with the alliance with the BJP. However, despite their objections, the decision to align with the BJP was finalized. He mentioned that numerous leaders have opted to leave the party due to their disapproval of this move, stating, "I have already resigned."

    He further explained that the BJP had employed an unprecedented strategy in the past to topple the Kumaraswamy government. Additionally, they did not wish to align with the BJP, citing concerns about the BJP government's handling of various issues, including ongoing violence in parts of the country, such as Manipur. He added that discussions are underway with other leaders who are also prepared to leave the party, and they will make appropriate decisions in the coming days.

    Last Updated Sep 23, 2023, 1:44 PM IST
