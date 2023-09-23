Lok Sabha Election 2024: Muslim leaders quit JDS over alliance with BJP

Minority leaders within the JDS resigned from the party due to their dissatisfaction with the alliance with the NDA for the Lok Sabha elections. Syed Shafiullah, the senior state vice-president, and other leaders have submitted their resignations, citing objections to aligning with the BJP.

It has been revealed that other party members, including state working president NM Nabi, former president of the state minority section Naseer Hussain, youth unit's working president NM Noor, and leader Mohid Altaf, have also chosen to resign from the party.



This decision came after former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda in Delhi, giving the green light to the alliance process. Minority leaders within the party gathered for a meeting in the city at Kumarakrupa to voice their opposition to the party's leadership. Following extensive discussions, they collectively decided to resign from the party.

Syed Shafiullah, holding the position of senior state vice president within the party, has submitted a resignation letter to party chief HD Deve Gowda. It is expected that others will follow suit and formally resign from the party in the near future.



In his comments to a Kannada daily, Syed Shafiullah had previously expressed his disagreement with the alliance with the BJP. However, despite their objections, the decision to align with the BJP was finalized. He mentioned that numerous leaders have opted to leave the party due to their disapproval of this move, stating, "I have already resigned."

He further explained that the BJP had employed an unprecedented strategy in the past to topple the Kumaraswamy government. Additionally, they did not wish to align with the BJP, citing concerns about the BJP government's handling of various issues, including ongoing violence in parts of the country, such as Manipur. He added that discussions are underway with other leaders who are also prepared to leave the party, and they will make appropriate decisions in the coming days.