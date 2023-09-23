Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Decision on BJP-JDS seat sharing after Dussehra

    The JDS party has officially joined the NDA alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka. Leaders HD Kumaraswamy, Amit Shah, and JP Nadda confirmed the alliance, with seat allocation to be decided later. The alliance aims to form a strong political movement in the state and is focused on mutual trust and cooperation.

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Decision on BJP-JDS seat sharing after Dussehra vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 23, 2023, 12:22 PM IST

    The BJP-JDS alliance, a topic of discussion in Karnataka's political circles, is now official as the JDS party joins the NDA alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. HD Kumaraswamy, former Chief Minister and JDS leader, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda for more than half an hour.

    After the announcement, Amit Shah and Nadda welcomed the JDS party into the NDA through tweets. Kumaraswamy also expressed satisfaction with the alliance talks. The state BJP leader also tweeted and issued a statement welcoming the alliance. However, the allocation of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state to each party is still pending and will be decided after the Dussehra festival next month.

    Karnataka: JDs and BJP leaders to meet Amit Shah to discuss alliance ahead of Lok Sabha elections

    A significant announcement event is expected, with both parties planning to formally declare the alliance in a large gathering, possibly in Delhi or Bengaluru. Kumaraswamy stressed the importance of consulting senior leaders, including former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa, before making an official announcement.

    The allocation of constituencies will be decided after Dussehra, taking into account auspicious days and times. The discussions focused on the JDS party's entry into the NDA alliance, aiming to start a new political movement in Karnataka with mutual trust and cooperation.

    Pro Kannada activists urge Sandalwood actors to voice their opinions on Cauvery dispute

    Kumaraswamy expressed contentment with the alliance talks and emphasized the goal of winning all 28 constituencies in the state, regardless of seat distribution. It was proposed that the BJP should invite local leaders for discussions in Delhi, followed by dialogues with senior leaders from both parties, concluding with decisions after Dussehra. The alliance aims to be long-lasting and focused on the state's interests.

    With the alliance established, the JDS party expressed interest in contesting five out of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies, including Hassan, Mandya, Kolar, Tumkur, and Raichur. However, Kolar, Tumkur, and Raichur already have sitting BJP MPs. Sumalatha Ambarish, an independent MP from Mandya, has also announced support for the BJP. The allocation of constituencies will be an important aspect to watch as the alliance progresses.

    Last Updated Sep 23, 2023, 12:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Top X India official resigns amid legal battle: report

    Top X India official resigns amid legal battle: report

    Kerala: Traffic restrictions on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram due to Kovalam Marathon; Check details anr

    Kerala: Traffic restrictions on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram due to Kovalam Marathon; Check details

    Despite Indian dossier and Interpol red corner notice, Canada let Hardeep Singh Nijjar operate willfully

    Despite Indian dossier and Interpol red corner notice, Canada let Hardeep Singh Nijjar operate willfully

    Kerala's second Vande Bharat Express to be flagged off on September 24; Read details anr

    Kerala's second Vande Bharat Express to be flagged off on September 24; Read details

    New Parliament is like Modi Marriot; Better use would be found for it after regime change in 2024: Congress

    New Parliament is like Modi Marriot; Better use would be found for it after regime change in 2024: Congress

    Recent Stories

    Top X India official resigns amid legal battle: report

    Top X India official resigns amid legal battle: report

    Karnataka: Govt aims to issue more liquor shop licenses to increase revenue vkp

    Karnataka: Govt aims to issue more liquor shop licenses to increase revenue

    Jason Momoa starrer 'Common Ground' trailer OUT: Talks of regenerative movement that addresses climate crisis ATG

    Jason Momoa starrer 'Common Ground' trailer OUT: Talks of regenerative movement that addresses climate crisis

    Farhan Akhtar finally addresses reports of Ranveer Singh replacing Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3 vma

    Farhan Akhtar finally addresses reports of Ranveer Singh replacing Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3

    You can buy iPhone 15 series on Blinkit with 10 minute delivery option Check details gcw

    You can buy iPhone 15 series on Blinkit with 10-minute delivery option; Check details

    Recent Videos

    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: Asianet News ‘Dialogues’ with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon