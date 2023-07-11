Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lambani embroidery exhibition in Hampi breaks Guinness World Record with 1,755 showcased items.  Delegates from G-20 countries impressed by traditional welcome. The event highlights the rich cultural heritage of Hampi Vijayanagara and the unifying power of embroidery.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 11, 2023, 11:35 AM IST

    The Lambani Embroidery Exhibition held in Hampi created history on the first day of the G-20 Culture working group, achieving a remarkable Guinness World Record for the largest display of Lambani items. 

    A total of 1,755 items were showcased, highlighting the artistry of Lambani embroidery. Prahlad Joshi, while receiving the Guinness certificate, expressed his commitment to expanding the international market for this embroidery industry.

    G20 Sherpa meeting in Hampi: Delegates from 43 nations likely to participate

    “The exhibition preaches the richness of Lambani culture. I will ensure that the efforts are made to provide an International market the Lambani embroidery”, said Joshi.

    Hampi Vijayanagara, known as a golden era in history, boasted a rich cultural heritage during the 15-16th century. The kingdom prospered with honest and well-mannered citizens. Hampi's historical monuments provide insights into the Vijayanagara Empire's significant contributions, as Joshi emphasized.

    Joshi also said that the art of embroidery is a unifying force among nations. Embroidery, with its creative artefacts, teaches the importance of unity by stitching individual pieces together to create beautiful works of art.

    Shantabai from the Sandur Art Centre expressed immense pride, stating, "We have dedicated 29 years to Lambani embroidery in this institution. It fills us with pride to be recognized with the Guinness World Record at this event."

    Bengaluru cyclist Srinivas Gokulnath conquers Race Across America

    Tradition welcome for the delegates

    The Lambani community warmly welcomed delegates from various countries at the Basavanna Vedike venue. Women dressed in traditional attire greeted the delegates with vases atop their heads, dancing to the rhythmic beats of the Tamate. The delegates were impressed by their culture and tradition, enjoying the lively dance performance.

    The event was attended by Minister Umesh Jadhav, JD of the central cultural ministry Lilly Pandey, delegates from G-20 countries, District Commissioner K. Venkatesh, District Police Commissioner Shriharibabu B.L. Sanduru, and Director of the Art Centre Suryaprabha Ghorpade. The Lambani embroidery exhibition left a lasting impression on all attendees, showcasing the richness of this ancient craft.

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
