Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru cyclist Srinivas Gokulnath conquers Race Across America

    Bengaluru cyclist Srinivas Gokulnath achieves an impressive feat by conquering the Race Across America (RAAM) for the second time. His determination and focus led him to finish the gruelling 4,800 km race in 11 days and 6 hours, with a remarkable improvement from his previous attempt in 2017.

    Bengaluru cyclist Srinivas Gokulnath conquers Race Across America vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 5:17 PM IST

    Cycling tests the endurance and mental health of a person. Especially, long-distance cycling. It’s never about going fast. It’s about going long distances. These lines apply to Srinivas Gokulnath, the first Indian to finish one of the toughest cycling races of the world, Race Across America (RAAM), for the second time in 2023. He first finished the 4,800 km ultra-distance road cycling in 2017, which is held across the United States.

    It took 11 days and six hours to reach the finish line of the endurance event. He finished cycling at an average speed of 11.25 miles/hr.  Srikanth is from Bengaluru and had heard about the race in 2009 from someone in the city's racing community. He thanked the Bengaluru cycling community for inspiring his passion and transforming his life.

    India celebrates Ronaldo Singh's new national record clocked during Asian Track Cycling Championship

    The RAAM cycling event is held across the United States, testing the patience, endurance, and mental and physical fitness of the cycling, who race against several participants in a 4,800 km long race. The participants will be exposed to severe weather conditions, road accidents and various diseases. The race takes the riders through alluring landscapes, picturesque scenarios and dry vegetation. The race ends along the Atlantic seaboard.

    Post-event, Srinivas told the media stating, "My biggest challenge was the negative thoughts coming to my mind, each and every second. As the cycling progressed, I started focusing towards smaller goals. And as a result, I finished 12 hours quicker than my attempt in 2017. When my supporters waved the Indian flag at the finish, It was the most memorable moment of my life."

    Here are 5 amazing health benefits of cycling

    RAAM is an ultra-distance cycling race across the west, towards the east coast of America. The race has a cut-off time for completion, which is 12 days. It was initiated in the year 1982, and there have been only 370 solo RAAM finishers since the beginning of the event.

    Srinivas has taken rigorous challenges in the past year, covering over 40,000 km. He extended his endurance and eventually finished off the event with a massive 12 hours of gap, from his last race in 2017.

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2023, 5:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    India significantly important Saint Gobain CEO ahead of PM Modi visit to France for Bastille Day gcw

    'India significantly important': Saint Gobain CEO ahead of PM Modi's visit to France for Bastille Day

    SC relief for Marunadan Malayali editor Shajan Skariah; he will not be arrested anr

    SC relief for Marunadan Malayali editor Shajan Skariah; he will not be arrested

    Thalapathy Vijay to convene fan club meeting in Chennai amid political entry rumours anr

    Thalapathy Vijay to convene fan club meeting in Chennai amid political entry rumours

    Himachal Pradesh: Devastating floods claim over 20 lives, Mandi witnesses loss of buildings, bridges AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Devastating floods claim over 20 lives, Mandi witnesses loss of buildings, bridges

    Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on Delhi govt plea challenging ordinance on service gcw

    Delhi ordinance row: Supreme Court issues notice to Centre, next hearing on July 17

    Recent Stories

    Skincare Tips for Men: 7 Essential Steps for Healthy and Radiant Skin MSW EAI

    Skincare Tips for Men: 7 Essential Steps for Healthy and Radiant Skin

    India significantly important Saint Gobain CEO ahead of PM Modi visit to France for Bastille Day gcw

    'India significantly important': Saint Gobain CEO ahead of PM Modi's visit to France for Bastille Day

    SC relief for Marunadan Malayali editor Shajan Skariah; he will not be arrested anr

    SC relief for Marunadan Malayali editor Shajan Skariah; he will not be arrested

    Paneer Tikka to Masala Papad: 6 most popular Indian Snacks vma

    Paneer Tikka to Masala Papad: 6 popular Indian Snacks

    Bigg Boss OTT participant Manisha Rani called 'Bihar Ki Beti'; inspires women to chase their dreams MSW

    Bigg Boss OTT participant Manisha Rani called ‘Bihar Ki Beti’; inspires women to chase their dreams

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon