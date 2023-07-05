Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    G20 Sherpa meeting in Hampi: Delegates from 43 nations likely to participate

    Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is set to host the G20 Sherpa meeting with delegates from 43 nations. The summit will feature guided tours, yoga sessions, and illuminated monuments centred around the theme "Vasudhaiva Kutumbhakam" (One Earth, One Family, One Future). 

    G20 Sherpa meeting in Hampi: Delegates from 43 nations likely to participate vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 9:48 AM IST

    Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage site renowned for its cultural and historical significance, is preparing to welcome delegates from 43 nations for this year's G20 Sherpa meeting. The seven-day cultural working group summit will take place from July 9 to 16 in the town, which was once the capital of the Vijayanagara Empire in Karnataka.

    The summit, themed "Vasudhaiva Kutumbhakam", meaning "One Earth, One Family, One Future," is being presided over by India. NITI Aayog's CEO, Amitabh Kant, who leads the Sherpa meeting, recently visited Hampi to observe the preparations and express his satisfaction with the smooth progress.

    G20 Infrastructure Working Group meets in Rishikesh

    During his visit, Kant met with officials responsible for the summit's arrangements and conducted a meeting to discuss the schedule. "This is the third G20 Sherpa meeting, from July 9 to 16 in Hampi. I have met with the officials and reviewed the ongoing preparations," stated Kant.

    Hosting the G20 Sherpa meeting is a matter of great pride for Hampi. The Deputy Commissioner of Vijayanagara expressed his satisfaction with the thorough planning to ensure the smooth running and success of the event.

    The state government has allocated a budget of Rs 46.7 crores for the eight-day G20 meetings in Hampi. The delegates will be treated to guided tours, yoga sessions, and a short trek along the picturesque Tunga River. Additionally, all the magnificent monuments in Hampi will be illuminated during the summit.

    World Heritage Day 2022: Taj Mahal to Bodh Gaya, 5 UNESCO sites in India

    The summit, organized under the Ministry of Cultural and External Affairs, expects the participation of over 200 individuals.

    It is a great matter of pride and immense pleasure to see Karnataka’s Hampi not only a tourist destination but now a host for the G20 Sherpa meeting.

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2023, 9:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Five-member family swept away in Kuthirapuzha; 3 rescued anr

    Kerala: Five-member family swept away in Kuthirapuzha; 3 rescued

    Sharad Pawar vs Ajit Pawar Who has more support Both camps ask MLAs to attend meetings gcw

    Sharad Pawar asks MLAs to attend meeting today, Ajit camp issues whip too

    Weather update Fresh spell of monsoon showers likely in Delhi IMD issues yellow alert in Mumbai gcw

    Weather update: Fresh spell of monsoon showers likely in Delhi, IMD issues yellow alert in Mumbai

    Kerala news LIVE 5 July 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Heavy rain batters Kerala; Orange alert in 12 districts today

    Kerala Monsoon: IMD issues orange alert; Educational institutions to remain closed in six districts

    Monsoon: Schools and colleges to remain closed in six Kerala districts on July 5; IMD red alert in some areas

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Five-member family swept away in Kuthirapuzha; 3 rescued anr

    Kerala: Five-member family swept away in Kuthirapuzha; 3 rescued

    Sharad Pawar vs Ajit Pawar Who has more support Both camps ask MLAs to attend meetings gcw

    Sharad Pawar asks MLAs to attend meeting today, Ajit camp issues whip too

    tennis Wimbledon 2023: Sofia Kenin stuns Coco Gauff with Impressive victory osf

    Wimbledon 2023: Sofia Kenin stuns Coco Gauff with Impressive victory

    SHOCKING Post-'Kushi', Samantha Ruth Prabhu to take break from acting- read details RBA

    SHOCKING: Post-'Kushi', Samantha Ruth Prabhu to take break from acting- read details

    July 3 recorded as the World s hottest day gcw

    July 3 recorded as the World's hottest day

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon