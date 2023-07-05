G20 Sherpa meeting in Hampi: Delegates from 43 nations likely to participate

Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is set to host the G20 Sherpa meeting with delegates from 43 nations. The summit will feature guided tours, yoga sessions, and illuminated monuments centred around the theme "Vasudhaiva Kutumbhakam" (One Earth, One Family, One Future).

Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage site renowned for its cultural and historical significance, is preparing to welcome delegates from 43 nations for this year's G20 Sherpa meeting. The seven-day cultural working group summit will take place from July 9 to 16 in the town, which was once the capital of the Vijayanagara Empire in Karnataka.

The summit, themed "Vasudhaiva Kutumbhakam", meaning "One Earth, One Family, One Future," is being presided over by India. NITI Aayog's CEO, Amitabh Kant, who leads the Sherpa meeting, recently visited Hampi to observe the preparations and express his satisfaction with the smooth progress.



During his visit, Kant met with officials responsible for the summit's arrangements and conducted a meeting to discuss the schedule. "This is the third G20 Sherpa meeting, from July 9 to 16 in Hampi. I have met with the officials and reviewed the ongoing preparations," stated Kant.

Hosting the G20 Sherpa meeting is a matter of great pride for Hampi. The Deputy Commissioner of Vijayanagara expressed his satisfaction with the thorough planning to ensure the smooth running and success of the event.

The state government has allocated a budget of Rs 46.7 crores for the eight-day G20 meetings in Hampi. The delegates will be treated to guided tours, yoga sessions, and a short trek along the picturesque Tunga River. Additionally, all the magnificent monuments in Hampi will be illuminated during the summit.



The summit, organized under the Ministry of Cultural and External Affairs, expects the participation of over 200 individuals.

It is a great matter of pride and immense pleasure to see Karnataka’s Hampi not only a tourist destination but now a host for the G20 Sherpa meeting.