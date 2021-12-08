  • Facebook
    Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav to tie the knot soon; engagement likely tomorrow in Delhi

    Tejashwi Yadav, who is 32 years old and possibly the most eligible bachelor in the state's political circles, is set to get engaged in Delhi on December 9.
     

    Lalu Yadav son Tejashwi Yadav to tie the knot soon engagement likely tomorrow in Delhi gcw
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 8, 2021, 4:25 PM IST
    Leaders and workers of Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal or RJD in Bihar had a huge reason to rejoice today when word came that Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son and heir apparent of party head Lalu Prasad Yadav, is getting married. Tejashwi Yadav, who is 32 years old and possibly the most eligible bachelor in the state's political circles, is set to get engaged in Delhi on December 9. Tejashwi Yadav's sister, Rohini Acharya, active on social media, announced her brother's wedding on Twitter.

     

    The identity of the bride-to-be is unknown because all members of the RJD chief's extended family are camping in Delhi for the 'sagaai' (engagement).  On Thursday, just approximately 50 people are expected to attend the engagement. Bhai Virendra, the party's MLA and top spokesman in the state, said they are overjoyed since Tejashwi is the last of the nine children of Lalu-Rabri to marry. The Maner MLA showed his happiness by distributing the town's and the namesake assembly segment's famed 'laddoos.' He had no idea when the wedding would occur or who the bride would be, but he said that they were looking forward to a lavish wedding after the engagement. He went on to say that the whole state of Bihar would like to join its beloved leader in his joy.

    Also Read | Tej Pratap Yadav floats new student outfit; BJP calls him ‘bogus student’

    According to family sources, the ceremony is being kept low-key at the request of Tejashwi Yadav, the opposition leader in the state legislature, who is concerned about a huge gathering at a time when a surge in COVID-19 cases is expected. There are rumours that the wedding will take place soon because December 14 marks the beginning of 'kharmaas,' a month-long period when all auspicious rituals are postponed. Tejashwi Yadav, a Rashtriya Janata Dal politician, is the Bihar Assembly's opposition leader. He is the MLA for Raghopur. From 2015 to 2017, he was also the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar. He is also noted for carrying on his father's political heritage.

