  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: Jail manual flouted for Union minister's son Ashish Mishra, reveals RTI

    RTI response reveals that the prison manual has been blatantly flouted.

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: Jail manual flouted for Union minister's son Ashish Mishra, reveals RTI
    Author
    yacoob md
    Lakhimpur Kheri, First Published Dec 6, 2021, 11:43 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Information accessed under Right to Information has exposed the preferential treatment being given to jailed Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish Mishra. The numerous violations of jail protocol include six visits by relatives in less than a month instead of the one visit fortnightly permissible. RTI activist T Narasimha Murthy said that under Model Prison Manual, a jailed person will be allowed to meet relatives or lawyers only once a fortnight.

    Ashish Mishra was jailed amid a nationwide uproar after a video surfaced showing protesting farmers being run over allegedly by his convoy in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri. Murthy highlighted the RTI response which said that between October 20 to November 14, relatives like Ashish's brother, sister, father (Ajay Mishra), brother-in-law and nephew had visited him in jail. In fact, records show that a day after brothers Abnimanyu Mishra, Abubhav Kumar and Arun Kumar Mishra were allowed to meet Ashish in jail on October 29, jail authorities allowed Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra to meet his jailed son. That's a gap of barely 24 hours.

    Highlighting chapter 8 of the jail manual of India, the activist said that for a jailed person, reasonable facilities like seeing or communicating with family members, relatives, friends and advocates preparing for bail to property-related issues are allowed to meet once in a fortnight, which seems to have been clearly violated in the case of Union Minister's son Ashish.

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: Jail manual flouted for Union minister's son Ashish Mishra, reveals RTI
    Image: Screenshot of the RTI response

    Murthy had sought the information under section 6(1) of RTI Act 2005 and written to the Public Information Officer, Lakhimpur Kheri District. Murthy sought the details of the number of visitors who visited the jail to meet Ashish in jail from the time of his admission till the disposal of his application. The details of visiting persons like their address, designation and relationship with the jailed person, and the timing of their visits were also sought. The information was sent to the RTI activist by jail authorities on November 17 and it reached him a few days ago.

    Protesting farmers and different organizations also demanded the sacking of Ajay Kumar Mishra from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet and compensation for the families of the farmers who were run over allegedly by Ashish's convoy of vehicles. Four farmers and a journalist were killed in the incident. He was arrested on October 9. 

    Also Read

    BR Ambedkar death anniversary: How well do you know India's greatest sons? Take this quiz

    Nagaland civilian killings: Para Special Forces behind botched operation?

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2021, 11:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Omicron in India Survey reveals Indians refuse to wear masks gcw

    Omicron in India: Survey reveals Indians refuse to wear masks

    BR Ambedkar death anniversary: How well do you know India's greatest sons? Take this quiz

    BR Ambedkar death anniversary: How well do you know India's greatest sons? Take this quiz

    Vladimir Putin to arrive in India today for India-Russia summit with PM Modi Details inside gcw

    Vladimir Putin to arrive in India today for India-Russia summit with PM Modi; Details inside

    Security tightens in Uttar Pradesh Mathura ahead of Babri demolition anniversary gcw

    Security tightens in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura ahead of Babri demolition anniversary

    Nagaland civilian killings: Para Special Forces behind botched operation

    Nagaland civilian killings: Para Special Forces behind botched operation?

    Recent Stories

    Ashes 2021-22: Fifth Test will not be held in Perth due to COVID border restrictions-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22: Fifth Test will not be held in Perth due to COVID border restrictions

    Omicron in India Survey reveals Indians refuse to wear masks gcw

    Omicron in India: Survey reveals Indians refuse to wear masks

    Gandhada Gudi teaser out: Treat for all Puneeth Rajkumar's fans; check out Appu's adventurous journey RCB

    Gandhada Gudi teaser out: Treat for all Puneeth Rajkumar's fans; check out Appu's adventurous journey

    India records 8306 new cases of COVID active cases lowest in 552 days gcw

    India records 8,306 new cases of COVID-19, active cases lowest in 552 days

    BR Ambedkar death anniversary: How well do you know India's greatest sons? Take this quiz

    BR Ambedkar death anniversary: How well do you know India's greatest sons? Take this quiz

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Antonio Lopez Habas desperate for ATKMB to bounce back against JFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas desperate for ATKMB to bounce back against JFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham expresses delight at MCFC varied style of play following BFC win (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham expresses delight at MCFC varied style of play following BFC win (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Juan Ferrando asserts FCG facing tough psychological moment after NEUFC loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Juan Ferrando asserts FCG facing tough psychological moment after NEUFC loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 18): Mumbai City dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 18): Mumbai City dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon