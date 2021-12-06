BR Ambedkar death anniversary: How well do you know India's greatest sons? Take this quiz

How well do you know Babasaheb Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, one of India's greatest icons?

India is paying tributes to Babasaheb Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his death anniversary on Monday. One of India's greatest icons, Dr Ambedkar is known for being the architect of the country's Constitution, and his vision for a free, equal, progressive and prosperous nation. How well do you know Dr Ambedkar? Let's take a quiz. Scroll down to the end of the quiz for the answers.

When was Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar born?

a) April 14, 1891

b) May 14, 1891

c) April 15, 1891

d) May 16, 1891

2) In 1908, Bhimrao Ambedkar passed the Matriculation examination:

a) Pune University

b) Delhi University

c) Bombay University

d) Calcutta University

3) Dr Ambedkar's first published article was:

a) Ranade, Gandhi and Jinnah

b) Federalism Versus Freedom

c) Maharashtra as a linguistic province

d) Castes in India: Their Mechanism, Genesis and Development

4) Dr Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi reached an understanding on September 24, 1932 under which 'untouchables' were provided reservations in government jobs and legislative assemblies. What was this famous fact called?

a) Gandhi Pact

b) Poona Pact

c) Nashik Pact

d) Bombay Pact

5) In 1947, when India became independent, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, invited Dr Ambedkar to join his Cabinet as a Law Minister. Dr Ambedkar had been elected as a Member of the Constituent Assembly from:

a) Poona

b) Bengal

c) Bombay

d) Baroda

6) In which year did Dr Ambedkar embrace Buddhism?

a) October 14, 1956

b) October 14, 1957

c) October 14, 1955

d) October 14, 1958

7) In which year did Dr Ambedkar complete the draft of the Constitution?

a) 1950

b) 1949

c) 1948

d) 1951

8) In which year did Dr Ambedkar institute the Bahishkrit Hitkarini Sabha or the Outcastes Welfare Association, which was aimed at spreading education among the downtrodden sections of the country, improving their economic status and raising their issues at the appropriate forums and resolving them?

a) 1928

b) 1931

c) 1923

d) 1925

9) What was the title of the thesis which Bhimrao Ambedkar wrote in London for which he was awarded Doctor of Science?

a) The House the Hindus have built

b) Civilization or Felony

c) Why lawlessness is Lawful?

d) The Problem of the Rupee

10) In 1956, Dr Ambedkar completed his last writing. The title of the work was:

a) 'Buddha and His Dharma'

b) 'Prospect of Democracy in India'

c) 'Buddha or Karl Marx'

d) 'Buddhist Movement in India'

CORRECT ANSWERS

1) Correct Answer: a) Dr Ambedkar was born in Madhya Pradesh's Mahu on April 14, 1891

2) Correct Answer: c) Bhimrao Ambedkar passed the Matriculation examination in 1908 from the Bombay University.

3) Correct Answer: d) Dr Ambedkar's first published article was 'Castes in India: Their Mechanism, Genesis and Development'

4) Correct Answer: b) Poona Pact

5) Correct Answer: b) Bengal

6) Correct Answer: a) October 14, 1956

7) Correct Answer: c) 1948

8) Correct Answer: c) 1923

9) Correct Answer: The Problem of the Rupee

10) Correct Answer: a) 'Buddha and His Dharma'