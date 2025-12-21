Dense fog blanketed Agra, making the Taj Mahal barely visible, with similar conditions in Ayodhya and Moradabad. The national capital, Delhi, choked on toxic smog with the AQI in 'very poor' and 'severe' categories, triggering GRAP-IV measures.

The Taj Mahal appeared to vanish behind a thick veil of fog on Sunday morning as dense mist enveloped Agra, sharply reducing visibility across the city. Visuals from the Taj View Point ADA showed the iconic monument barely visible.

Similar conditions were witnessed in Ayodhya, where a dense layer of fog covered the city during the early morning hours. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in Ayodhya was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 16 degrees Celsius.

Moradabad also woke up to foggy conditions as a cold wave swept through the region. The IMD reported that the minimum temperature in Moradabad stood at 10 degrees Celsius, with the maximum expected to reach around 19 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Chokes on Toxic Smog as AQI Worsens

Meanwhile, conditions were no different in the national capital, which also saw temperatures dip and a thick layer of toxic smog this morning, significantly impairing visibility and affecting residents. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 390 around 7 am, placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

'Severe' Pollution Recorded in Multiple Areas

However, several areas witnessed air quality deteriorating further to 'severe' levels. Multiple parts of Delhi experienced a dense haze, with pollution levels remaining alarmingly high.

In the Akshardham area, the AQI stood at 438, categorised as 'severe'.

Similar conditions were reported from the Ghazipur area, where AQI levels were also recorded at 438, as per CPCB data.

Central Delhi was not spared either, with India Gate and Kartavya Path showing a thick layer of smog hovering over the iconic stretch. The AQI in this area was recorded at 381, falling in the 'very poor' category.

In east Delhi's Anand Vihar locality, pollution levels touched 'severe', with the AQI again at 438, making it one of the most polluted pockets of the capital on Sunday morning.

The ITO area also remained under a blanket of smog, with the AQI recorded at 405, categorised as 'severe'.

Moreover, around the Barapullah flyover, the AQI was recorded at 382, categorised as 'very poor', and similar conditions prevailed in the Dhaula Kuan area, where the AQI stood at 397, also falling under the 'very poor' category.

GRAP-IV Measures Invoked Across Delhi-NCR

In response to the deteriorating air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked all measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-IV across Delhi-NCR. The restrictions under GRAP-IV include a ban on non-essential construction activities, the entry of certain diesel vehicles, and enhanced enforcement to curb pollution sources.

According to AQI categorisation, 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.