Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin extended Christmas greetings to people across the state, saying that the festival instils hope and leads society towards peace and happiness, while asserting that the spirit of brotherhood and rational thinking has always been the defining identity of Tamil Nadu.

Addressing a gathering in Tirunelveli on Saturday, the Chief Minister said that Christmas is not confined to a single religion and is celebrated by people of all faiths by exchanging greetings and spreading goodwill. "Christmas is a festival that instils hope. It is a celebration that leads us towards peace and happiness. That is why people of all religions extend Christmas greetings," he said.

Stalin urged people to work towards building a loving and peaceful society, stating that hatred only provokes people to commit sins, while love removes them. "It is our duty to create such a loving and peaceful society. This is exactly what India needs today," he added.

'Brotherhood, Rational Thinking are TN's Identity'

Highlighting Tamil Nadu's long-standing tradition of communal harmony, the Chief Minister said that people from different religions actively participate in each other's festivals. "When there is a festival at a temple, Muslims and Christians serve food and buttermilk to the devotees. Hindus visit the Velankanni Church and also participate in Christmas celebrations at their neighbours' homes..." he said.

Stalin asserted that brotherhood and rational thinking are the hallmarks of Tamil Nadu. He cautioned people against those who attempt to provoke emotions in the name of religion. "Spirit of brotherhood and rational thinking is the hallmark of our Tamil Nadu. Brotherhood and rational thinking are the identity of Tamil Nadu. As long as these two values prevail, the BJP's conspiracies will never succeed in Tamil Nadu," he said.

The Chief Minister also targeted the BJP-led central government, accusing it of intimidating minorities and attempting to undermine the country's diversity. "There is a central government that intimidates minorities. Attempts are being made to destroy the country's diversity and impose one language and one identity," he added.

Stalin assures restoration of voting rights

Referring to the recently published draft electoral roll, Stalin said that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process was still ongoing. He assured that if anyone's voting rights had been affected, DMK workers would reach out and ensure their restoration. "The draft electoral roll was published yesterday, and our work on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is not yet complete. If your voting rights have been affected, DMK workers will find you and ensure that your voting rights are restored. As long as the party exists, the BJP's plans will not succeed in Tamil Nadu," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Saral Thakkar Convention Centre established by the Church of South India (CSI) Tirunelveli Diocese. (ANI)