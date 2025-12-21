A CCTV video showing a young man and woman performing obscene acts inside a Namo Bharat train has gone viral. The incident occurred earlier between Meerut and Modinagar stations. NCRTC is probing the matter

A video showing a young man and a young woman behaving obscenely inside a Namo Bharat train has gone viral on social media. The incident, captured by CCTV cameras inside the coach, has triggered public anger and prompted swift action from rail authorities, according to Jagran.com.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The viral video shows the pair sitting on seats inside a Namo Bharat semi-high-speed train running between Meerut and Delhi. Taking advantage of a mostly empty coach, they are seen engaging in obscene acts. The video appears in four separate clips that are now widely shared online. What has shocked many viewers is that a few passengers can be seen sitting nearby on adjacent seats, yet the behaviour continued inside the public transport coach.

Officials clarified that the incident is not recent. It took place between the Meerut and Modinagar stations, with Modinagar North being linked to the location in reports. The exact date has not been disclosed.

The CCTV footage was recorded inside the train and later circulated after being accessed from the control room. This raised serious concerns about privacy and misuse of surveillance systems.

Scroll to load tweet…

Action by NCRTC and Namo Bharat officials

Rapid rail authorities took immediate notice after the video surfaced. The NCRTC confirmed that the CCTV footage is under review and that strict action will be taken against those involved. Namo Bharat’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Puneet Vats, called the incident “extremely shameful.” He said the employee who filmed and circulated the footage has been removed from the control room. Police have also been informed.

Rules, responsibility and warning to passengers

Although Namo Bharat train operations are handled by a contractor, officials said regular monitoring is done and extra vigilance will now be ensured. Authorities stressed that obscene behaviour in public places is unacceptable and can lead to serious legal trouble. Passengers were urged to follow rules, behave responsibly and maintain basic decency so that others do not feel uncomfortable or distressed.

The NCRTC said it remains committed to providing safe and high-quality travel for commuters. At the same time, it reminded passengers that public transport is a shared space where respect and proper conduct are expected from everyone.