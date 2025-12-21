PM Modi's Assam visit includes 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' with students on a cruise, paying homage at Swahid Smarak Kshetra, laying the foundation for a fertiliser plant, and inaugurating Guwahati's new airport terminal to boost regional development.

PM's Upcoming Engagements in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday interact with 25 meritorious students of Assam as part of the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme in Guwahati. The interaction will be held on a cruise on the Brahmaputra River, marking a unique setting for the Prime Minister's engagement with students ahead of examinations.

Following the interaction, Prime Minister Modi will visit the Swahid Smarak Kshetra at Paschim Boragaon in Guwahati, where he will pay homage to the martyrs of the Assam Movement.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of a fertiliser plant with a capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes at Namrup in Dibrugarh district, a project aimed at strengthening fertiliser production and supporting agricultural growth in the region.

Airport Terminal Inauguration and Development Focus

On Saturday, PM Modi inaugurated the New Terminal Building of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati.

The Prime Minister also unveiled a statue of Bharat Ratna Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi at the entrance of the new terminal complex, paying tribute to the iconic leader and the first Chief Minister of Assam.

PM Highlights Northeast's Development

Addressing the gathering during the inauguration, Prime Minister Modi said that Assam and the entire Northeast are emerging as a new gateway to India's development. He described the occasion as a celebration of development and progress for Assam and the northeastern region, adding that the transformation underway reflects the government's sustained focus on infrastructure and connectivity.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, PM Modi said that Saturday marks the festival of development and progress of Assam and the North East. He highlighted that when the light of progress reaches people, every path in life begins to touch new heights.

The Prime Minister further remarked that his deep attachment to the land of Assam, the love and affection of its people, and especially the warmth and belonging of the mothers and sisters of Assam and the Northeast, continuously inspire him and strengthen the collective resolve to develop the region. He highlighted that today, once again, a new chapter is being added in Assam's development.

"Modern airport facilities and advanced connectivity infrastructure serve as gateways to new possibilities and opportunities for any state, and stand as pillars of growing confidence and trust among the people," PM Modi noted.

He remarked that when people witness the construction of magnificent highways and airports in Assam, they themselves acknowledge that true justice for Assam has finally begun. (ANI)