China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi likely to visit India in March end

This visit marks the first by the senior Chinese leader since the India-China violent clash at the LAC in Ladakh.

China's Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, is likely to visit India at the end of March, first since the violent clash between China and India at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. Minister Wang Yi is likely to be in Nepal before his India visit. Both countries have continued military talks to resolve the Ladakh situation without much success.

In May 2020, the border standoff in eastern Ladakh, following a violent clash near the Pangong lake. On June 15, 2020, the face-off escalated post the Galwan clashes, where it was reported nearly 20 Indian soldiers and 4 Chinese soldiers were killed; however, some reports claimed that 42 Chinese soldiers were killed during the clash.

Earlier this month, Minister Wang Yi stated that China and India's bilateral relations have suffered some setbacks in recent years and urged them to resolve their disagreements over the border issue through equal footing consultations for a fair and equitable resolution.

In an apparent reference to the US, he added that some forces tried to stoke tensions between both countries.

External Foreign Minister of India S Jaishankar, last month, stated that India is in talks with China over the Ladakh border issue, emphasising that it will not agree to any alter in the status quo or any attempt to unilaterally change the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the region.

S Jaishankar while interacting at a think tank in Paris, stated that India is evident not to agree to any change in the status quo. Any unilateral attempt by one side to change the LAC. Regardless of how complex it is, however hard it is, and how long it takes, he believes that clarity guides them.

Minister Wang Yi, the State Councilor, stated that China and India should be partners rather than rivals.

