Tourists driving SUV through Ladakh's Pangong Lake irks netizens

Jigmat Ladakhi, a nature-loving YouTuber, released the footage of the Pangong lake trespass. Users were quick to point out the dangerous driving behaviour that has become synonymous with some motorists in the National Capital Region, notably in Gurugram.

A terrible video of 'tourists' driving around the shallow end of Ladakh's pristine Pangong Tso has enraged people on social media. The undated video shows a black SUV with a North Gurugram (HR 26) licence plate approaching the camera, with two guys standing in the sunroof and another driving.

It shows an Audi SUV racing through the lake with two tourists hanging out of the sunroof of the car and yelling. A portable picnic table with numerous bottles of liquor and other beverages, as well as appetisers, sits in the foreground, which is equally stunning.

Jigmat Ladakhi, a nature-loving YouTuber, released the footage of the Pangong lake trespass. Users were quick to point out the dangerous driving behaviour that has become synonymous with some motorists in the National Capital Region, notably in Gurugram.

Also Read | "Smuggled Cattle" thrown from truck in Gurugram; Police chase caught on cam

Because the Audi SUV had a Haryana registration number, the Haryana Police Twitter handle was tagged. Many Twitter users were outraged by the Ladakh footage, slamming the visitors' irresponsible behaviour.

Also Read: BMW car jumps divider, rams the scooty and injures woman; watch horrifying video

Ladakh's trans-Himalayan area has a fragile ecology that is home to some rare indigenous plants and wildlife that have adapted to the unusual environmental circumstances. The majority of the species found here are listed as 'endangered' under the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972. It is prohibited to contaminate Pangong Lake.