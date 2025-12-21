Haryana Minister Anil Vij praised Ranveer Singh's film 'Dhurandhar' for exposing Pakistan's role in global terrorism. As the spy thriller breaks records by entering the ₹500 crore club, Vij said it reveals a hidden truth about the country.

'Dhurandhar exposes Pakistan's reality': Anil Vij

Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij on Saturday praised the premise of the movie Dhurandhar, which features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sara Arjun in key roles. Praising the film, the Haryana cabinet minister said that Dhurandhar is one of those films that attempts to reveal a hidden truth and claimed that it showcases the reality of Pakistan. He further added that preparations for terrorist attacks around the world take place in Pakistan, and the film exposes the truth about the country. "The film attempts to show what is usually never seen... The film tries to show how the networks operating there are being dismantled within their own country. This is the first film of its kind that attempts to reveal a hidden truth. It attempts to show all the activities that have been taking place over the years... It's being banned in Muslim countries because they don't want to see the truth about themselves. I also heard that Pakistan wants to make a counter-film because this film shows the reality of Pakistan... Preparations for terrorist attacks around the world are being made there, in every home, which is why they don't like it. Their truth is being exposed..." Vij told reporters.

Dhurandhar's record-breaking box office run

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh's spy thriller Dhurandhar continues its record-breaking run at the box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh stated that the film has entered the ₹500 crore club on Day 15 and is heading towards the ₹600 crore mark. According to Adarsh, Dhurandhar collected ₹23.70 crore on its third Friday, surpassing several other major blockbusters, including Pushpa 2 (Hindi) at ₹12.50 crore, Chhaava at ₹13.30 crore, and Bahubali 2 (Hindi) at ₹10.05 crore.

Sets a new benchmark on third Friday

In a post on X, Adarsh said, "500 NOT OUT... 'DHURANDHAR' MARCHES TOWARDS ₹ 600 CR... #Dhurandhar makes a majestic entry into the ₹ 500 cr club on Day 15 [third Friday]... And that's not all - the film has set yet another ALL-TIME RECORD on its third Friday... Read on...An unstoppable force, #Dhurandhar continues to remain the top choice for moviegoers, despite the arrival of the mighty #Avatar. The third Friday business of #Dhurandhar is phenomenal, underlining the film's extraordinary hold at the box office... Here's a look at the biggest third Friday scorers: #Dhurandhar: ₹ 23.70 cr, #Chhaava: ₹ 13.30 cr, #Pushpa2 #Hindi: ₹ 12.50 cr, #Baahubali2 #Hindi: ₹ 10.05 cr. The third Friday numbers have set a NEW BENCHMARK... All eyes are now on Saturday and Sunday, which are expected to push the film closer to the ₹ 600 cr mark."

About the film 'Dhurandhar'

Directed by Aditya Dhar, 'Dhurandhar' follows the gripping story of an Indian spy, Hamza, who infiltrates Pakistan to join Rehman Dakait's gang. The film is inspired by real-life events, which range from the 2001 Parliament attack to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, offering audiences an insight into the India-Pakistan conflict. (ANI)