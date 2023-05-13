Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Korategere Election 2023 Results LIVE: INC candidate Dr. G. Parameshwara retains Korategere seat

    After receiving 81598 votes in the Karnataka election of 2018, INC candidate Dr. G. Parameshwara won the Koratagere Assembly seat. By a margin of 7619 votes, the INC candidate defeated P.R. Sudhakar Lal of the JD(S).

    First Published May 13, 2023, 8:57 AM IST

    Karnataka's Tumkur district contains the reserved assembly constituency of Koratagere. It is part of the Tumkur Lok Sabha constituency. The electorate is only open to candidates from the Scheduled Caste group. 

    The counting of the votes for the Assembly Election is underway. Congress candidate Dr G Parameshwara has retained the Korategere Assembly seat.

    The 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly's tenure is set to end on May 24, 2023.

    One of the 78 Assembly seats gained by the INC in the 2018 elections was Koratagere.

    Additionally, Parameshwara served as the longest-serving president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee for two terms. With a vote share of 47.64 percent, he won over half of the total votes cast.

    JD(S) and Congress came together to form a coalition government after the 2018 elections, with H D Kumaraswamy serving as the Chief Minister.

    The coalition government, however, collapsed in 2019 as a result of the resignations of 13 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs. Following this, the BJP formed a government, with B S Yediyurappa serving as the Chief Minister.

    The BJP stalwart quit his position as Chief Minister in 2021, and Basavaraj Bommai took over the post.
     

    Last Updated May 13, 2023, 2:48 PM IST
