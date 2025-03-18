Kolkata woman diagnosed with human coronavirus: What is it? Who is at risk and prevention tips

Read Full Article

A 45-year-old woman from Kolkata has been diagnosed with human coronavirus HKU1 (HCoV-HKU1) and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital. According to reports, HKU1 is not as dangerous as COVID-19, but it can be fatal for those with weak immune systems. HKU1 infection directly affects the respiratory system.

What is Human Coronavirus HKU1? (Human Coronavirus HKU1)

Human coronavirus is a type of virus that mainly affects the lungs and respiratory system. It was first discovered in 2005 and is part of the same family as SARS, MERS, and COVID-19. However, HKU1 is usually not as dangerous as these viruses.

Most people who get infected experience symptoms similar to the common cold, like cough, runny nose, mild fever, sore throat.

However, in some cases, especially in people with weak immune systems, it can cause severe lung infections like pneumonia.

The new variant of the coronavirus affects the respiratory system as well as the lungs. This variant is part of the SARS, MERS, and Covid-19 family, but it is not as dangerous as other variants of the coronavirus.

If you feel even slightly unwell, contact a doctor immediately.

How does HKU1 spread?

Human coronavirus can enter another person's body through a person's cough or sneeze. There is also a possibility of the virus surviving in infected places such as doors, tables, etc. If they are touched and then a person touches their nose or mouth, the infection can also spread to them.

If a person is infected, you should not go near them, otherwise other people may also become infected. According to doctors, the symptoms of human coronavirus are similar to a cold. If a person feels sick, they should immediately contact a doctor.

