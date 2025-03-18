Nvidia Stock Slips After Amazon Reportedly Undercuts AI Chip Prices — Analysts Expect ‘Wake Up Call’ From Jensen Huang’s GTC Keynote

Read Full Article

Nvidia (NVDA) shares fell as much as 3% at Tuesday’s open as investors awaited CEO Jensen Huang’s keynote address at the GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2025.

The decline followed a report from The Information suggesting that Amazon (AMZN) is undercutting Nvidia with aggressive AI chip discounts.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is offering deep discounts on its artificial intelligence (AI) chips to compete with Nvidia and attract more customers, The Information reported Tuesday.

Despite concerns over competitive pricing pressure, analysts at Wedbush believe Huang’s speech could reignite enthusiasm for tech stocks.

These stocks have come under heavy selling pressure in recent weeks as investors grapple with uncertainty around Trump’s trade policies, macroeconomic headwinds, and a broader risk-off sentiment.

Wedbush expects Huang’s keynote to be a “wake-up moment for tech bulls,” helping the market pivot its attention back on the AI revolution

Nvidia’s CEO is set to deliver his keynote address at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday as part of the AI chipmaker’s weeklong conference in San Jose, California.

“This will be a major week for tech investors. Despite macro uncertainty, Nvidia and Jensen will showcase the future, and we see $2 trillion in CapEx over the next three years driving this AI revolution and lifting tech stocks higher,” Wedbush analysts wrote in a note.

Wedbush expects Huang’s keynote to highlight surging demand for Nvidia’s next-generation Blackwell AI chips, which are expected to play a central role in the AI boom.

“In essence, Nvidia’s chips have become the new oil or gold in this world for the tech ecosystem. There’s only one chip fueling this AI foundation… and it’s Nvidia,” Wedbush wrote.

Beyond Blackwell, analysts expect Huang to discuss Nvidia’s Rubin architecture, advancements in quantum computing, and its growing footprint in autonomous systems and robotics—areas seen as the next major phase of AI adoption.

While concerns over trade policy and regulatory risks persist, Nvidia’s dominant position in AI infrastructure and its long-term growth trajectory suggest that AI-linked stocks, including Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta, could regain momentum, Wedbush said.

Near-term headwinds remain, but analysts see the AI boom as part of an eight-to-ten-year investment cycle, making the current sell-off a potential buying opportunity.

Nvidia retail sentiment and message volume on March 18 as of 9:45 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Nvidia's stock remained ‘neutral,’ with investors divided over the significance of Huang’s keynote.

Some users are skeptical whether the speech would be enough to reverse the stock’s slide.

Another user suggested market manipulation was at play, pointing to Nvidia’s drop on one of its most anticipated days of the year.

Nvidia shares have declined more than 17% in 2025 but remain up over 27% over the past year.

