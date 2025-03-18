user
user

Nvidia Stock Slips After Amazon Reportedly Undercuts AI Chip Prices — Analysts Expect ‘Wake Up Call’ From Jensen Huang’s GTC Keynote

According to a report by The Information, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is offering deep discounts on its artificial intelligence chips to compete with Nvidia and attract more customers.

Nvidia Stock Slips After Amazon Reportedly Undercuts AI Chip Prices — Analysts Expect ‘Wake Up Call’ From Jensen Huang’s GTC Keynote
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 18, 2025, 10:00 PM IST

Nvidia (NVDA) shares fell as much as 3% at Tuesday’s open as investors awaited CEO Jensen Huang’s keynote address at the GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2025. 

The decline followed a report from The Information suggesting that Amazon (AMZN) is undercutting Nvidia with aggressive AI chip discounts.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is offering deep discounts on its artificial intelligence (AI) chips to compete with Nvidia and attract more customers, The Information reported Tuesday.

Despite concerns over competitive pricing pressure, analysts at Wedbush believe Huang’s speech could reignite enthusiasm for tech stocks. 

These stocks have come under heavy selling pressure in recent weeks as investors grapple with uncertainty around Trump’s trade policies, macroeconomic headwinds, and a broader risk-off sentiment.

Wedbush expects Huang’s keynote to be a “wake-up moment for tech bulls,” helping the market pivot its attention back on the AI revolution 

Nvidia’s CEO is set to deliver his keynote address at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday as part of the AI chipmaker’s weeklong conference in San Jose, California.

“This will be a major week for tech investors. Despite macro uncertainty, Nvidia and Jensen will showcase the future, and we see $2 trillion in CapEx over the next three years driving this AI revolution and lifting tech stocks higher,” Wedbush analysts wrote in a note.

Wedbush expects Huang’s keynote to highlight surging demand for Nvidia’s next-generation Blackwell AI chips, which are expected to play a central role in the AI boom.

“In essence, Nvidia’s chips have become the new oil or gold in this world for the tech ecosystem. There’s only one chip fueling this AI foundation… and it’s Nvidia,” Wedbush wrote.

Beyond Blackwell, analysts expect Huang to discuss Nvidia’s Rubin architecture, advancements in quantum computing, and its growing footprint in autonomous systems and robotics—areas seen as the next major phase of AI adoption.

While concerns over trade policy and regulatory risks persist, Nvidia’s dominant position in AI infrastructure and its long-term growth trajectory suggest that AI-linked stocks, including Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta, could regain momentum, Wedbush said.

Near-term headwinds remain, but analysts see the AI boom as part of an eight-to-ten-year investment cycle, making the current sell-off a potential buying opportunity.

Screenshot 2025-03-18 094439.png Nvidia retail sentiment and message volume on March 18 as of 9:45 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Nvidia's stock remained ‘neutral,’ with investors divided over the significance of Huang’s keynote.

Some users are skeptical whether the speech would be enough to reverse the stock’s slide.

Another user suggested market manipulation was at play, pointing to Nvidia’s drop on one of its most anticipated days of the year.

Nvidia shares have declined more than 17% in 2025 but remain up over 27% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Coinbase Stock Falls Pre-Market Despite Bernstein’s Bullish Call Driven By Trump’s Crypto Push – Retail’s Unconvinced

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Frontier Stock Falls After Airline Announces Bundle Of Perks Including Free Checked Bags: Retail Sentiment Sours

Frontier Stock Falls After Airline Announces Bundle Of Perks Including Free Checked Bags: Retail Sentiment Sours

Corning Stock Climbs After Raising Q1 Sales Outlook Amid Gen-AI, Solar Growth – Retail Sentiment Surges

Corning Stock Climbs After Raising Q1 Sales Outlook Amid Gen-AI, Solar Growth – Retail Sentiment Surges

Coinbase Stock Falls Pre-Market Despite Bernstein’s Bullish Call Driven By Trump’s Crypto Push – Retail’s Unconvinced

Coinbase Stock Falls Pre-Market Despite Bernstein’s Bullish Call Driven By Trump’s Crypto Push – Retail’s Unconvinced

Nio Stock Rallies On Partnership With CATL To Develop Battery Swap Network: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Nio Stock Rallies On Partnership With CATL To Develop Battery Swap Network: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Apple Analyst Lifts Stock Price Target On Expectations Of Less Volatile, Consistent Growth: Retail Optimism Grows

Apple Analyst Lifts Stock Price Target On Expectations Of Less Volatile, Consistent Growth: Retail Optimism Grows

Recent Stories

sunita williams return teamwork makes dream work the international space station story snt

Sunita Williams return | Teamwork makes dream work - The International Space Station story

Frontier Stock Falls After Airline Announces Bundle Of Perks Including Free Checked Bags: Retail Sentiment Sours

Frontier Stock Falls After Airline Announces Bundle Of Perks Including Free Checked Bags: Retail Sentiment Sours

Corning Stock Climbs After Raising Q1 Sales Outlook Amid Gen-AI, Solar Growth – Retail Sentiment Surges

Corning Stock Climbs After Raising Q1 Sales Outlook Amid Gen-AI, Solar Growth – Retail Sentiment Surges

IPL 2025: Heartwarming moment! MS Dhoni feeds a dog during Chennai Super Kings practice session (WATCH) HRD

IPL 2025: Heartwarming moment! MS Dhoni feeds a dog during Chennai Super Kings' practice session (WATCH)

sunita williams earth return live updates butch wilmore nick hague Aleksandr Gorbunov nasa iss spacex dragon elon musk snt

Sunita Williams return LIVE updates: World awaits NASA astronauts' return after 9 months

Recent Videos

India AI Mission & Lok Sabha Unite for Tech Future | Asianet Newsable

India AI Mission & Lok Sabha Unite for Tech Future | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sunita Williams’ Village PRAYS for Her Safe Return | Asianet Newsable

Sunita Williams’ Village PRAYS for Her Safe Return | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kapil Dev Excited to Elevate Indian Golf with PGTI | Asianet Newsable

Kapil Dev Excited to Elevate Indian Golf with PGTI | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya SLAMS Troll Over Caste Remark

Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya SLAMS Troll Over Caste Remark

Video Icon
Sambhal Neja Mela BANNED: ASP Calls It a Tribute to a Temple Destroyer | Asianet Newsable

Sambhal Neja Mela BANNED: ASP Calls It a Tribute to a Temple Destroyer | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon