Business

Stocks in focus on March 19: Boost your portfolio with these 7 picks

1. LIC

After Tuesday's market close, the company confirmed advanced talks to acquire a stake in a health insurance firm.

2. Yes Bank

Yes Bank received a ₹145 crore demand order from Mumbai Income Tax. Its shares closed 2.36% higher at ₹16.49 on Tuesday.

3. Westlife Foodworld

Westlife Foodworld appointed Akshay Jatia as its new CEO. The stock rose 3.18% to ₹708 on Tuesday.

4. Dr Reddy’s

The US FDA accepted the Biologics License Application for AVT03. The stock closed at ₹1,163 on Tuesday.

5. Zydus Life

The company got US FDA approval to manufacture the prostate cancer drug Apalutamide. The stock closed at ₹904.65, up 1.34% on Tuesday.

6. Captain Technocast

The board approved a 1:1 bonus share on March 18. Shareholder approval and the record date will be announced soon.

7. Sanofi India

The board set April 25 as the record date for the final dividend of ₹117 for FY ending December 31.

Disclaimer

Always consult a market expert before making investment decisions.

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 18: Rate of 22k, 24k, 18k goes up!

Qatar Gold Rate on March 18: 22k 8 gm gold rate RISES by QAR 16

UAE Gold Rate on March 18: Price of 22k, 24k gold RISES; Check

Mastek to PayTM: Top 10 strong stocks to watch on March 18