Stocks in focus on March 19: Boost your portfolio with these 7 picks

Business
After Tuesday's market close, the company confirmed advanced talks to acquire a stake in a health insurance firm.
Yes Bank received a ₹145 crore demand order from Mumbai Income Tax. Its shares closed 2.36% higher at ₹16.49 on Tuesday.
Westlife Foodworld appointed Akshay Jatia as its new CEO. The stock rose 3.18% to ₹708 on Tuesday.
The US FDA accepted the Biologics License Application for AVT03. The stock closed at ₹1,163 on Tuesday.
The company got US FDA approval to manufacture the prostate cancer drug Apalutamide. The stock closed at ₹904.65, up 1.34% on Tuesday.
The board approved a 1:1 bonus share on March 18. Shareholder approval and the record date will be announced soon.
The board set April 25 as the record date for the final dividend of ₹117 for FY ending December 31.
Always consult a market expert before making investment decisions.
