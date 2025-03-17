'She hid gold all over her body, wherever she had ho**s': BJP MLA's vulgar remarks against Ranya Rao (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal sparked a new controversy with vulgar remarks about Ranya Rao, the Kannada actor facing a gold smuggling probe after being caught at the Bengaluru airport two weeks ago. Basangouda Patil Yatnal, an MLA from Bijapur City, made the remarks over an alleged gold smuggling attempt by the actor and claimed he knew which ministers were involved in the case.

The MLA claimed to have gathered substantial evidence regarding Rao’s network, those who facilitated her security clearance, and the methods used to smuggle gold into the country.

"I have collected all details about her relationships, who helped her get security, and how the gold was smuggled. I will expose everything in the Assembly. If someone is guilty, they must be held accountable. Can we defend someone just because they are a central government employee? There were lapses by customs officials, and necessary action should be taken against them. She had gold all over her body and smuggled it in," Yatnal said.

A video has gone viral showing Yatnal telling reporters that all found guilty must be held accountable. Can someone be defended because they are a central government employee, he asked, referring to a senior IPS officer, the stepfather of the actor.

"There were lapses by customs officials, and necessary action should be taken against them. She (Ranya Rao) had gold all over her body, hiding it wherever she had holes, and smuggled it in," Yatnal was heard saying in Kannada.

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar earlier dismissed allegations of ministerial involvement, calling them "political gossip." He emphasized that the case is being handled by central agencies and that the state government has no role in the investigation.

"No minister is involved, we don’t know anything. It is all political gossip. Investigating officers will proceed as per the law. We have nothing to do with it," Shivakumar stated.

Ranya Rao gold smuggling case

Ranya Rao, 34, was apprehended by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on March 3 at Kempegowda International Airport after landing from Dubai with 14.8 kg of gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore.

Following her arrest, DRI officials seized gold jewelry worth Rs 2.06 crore and Rs 2.67 crore in cash from her Bengaluru residence.

Rao is the stepdaughter of Karnataka DGP-rank officer K Ramachandra Rao, currently serving as Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has now stepped in, registering an FIR into the case, with former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai demanding a comprehensive probe.

"A crime of this magnitude cannot happen without complicity at some level. The entire network must be uncovered, and a CBI probe will reveal who is responsible," Bommai stated. He also denied any links to the allocation of land to Xiroda India Pvt. Ltd., where Rao was a director, clarifying that the matter never reached the Chief Minister's office during his tenure.

Meanwhile, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has ordered an investigation into allegations of protocol violations at Kempegowda International Airport and the possible involvement of IPS officer Ramachandra Rao in facilitating the smuggling operation.

An official government order noted that Rao allegedly misused VIP courtesy services to evade security checks. The document also highlighted that such privileges were extended to her father, raising concerns over a potential misuse of power.

"It is reported that Rao misused her name and courtesy services to evade checks at airports and conduct illegal activities. Therefore, the government considers it necessary to investigate the facts and circumstances surrounding these privileges and the role of Shri Ramachandra Rao, IPS, in the case," the order stated.

