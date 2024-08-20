Kolkata rape-murder horror: SC orders removal of name, photos, videos of deceased doctor

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the removal of the name, photos, and videos of a trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital from all social media platforms.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the removal of the name, photos, and videos of a trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital from all social media platforms. Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, leading a bench, stated that revealing the identity of a sexual assault victim breaches the court's earlier directive in the Nipun Saxena case.

"The pictures and video clips of the body of the deceased has been circulating on social media...we direct that name, photographs and video clippings of the deceased be immediately removed from all social media platforms," the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said.

The Supreme Court was considering a plea filed by lawyer Kinnori Ghosh and others regarding the disclosure of the victim's identity on social media.

Earlier in the day, the court expressed deep concern over the widespread publication of the deceased's name on social media, following her assault and murder.

"Photographs and video clips are all over the media. This is extremely concerning. We are first to recognise free speech but there are well-settled parameters. There are judgments of the court like in Nipun Saxena (case) that names of survivors of sexual assault will not be published," the apex court said.

In its 2018 judgement in the Nipun Saxena case, the top court had said,"No person can print or publish in print, electronic, social media, etc. the name of the victim or even in a remote manner disclose any facts which can lead to the victim being identified and which should make her identity known to the public at large."

On August 9, the body of the trainee doctor, bearing severe injury marks, was discovered inside the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department. The following day, Kolkata Police arrested a civic volunteer in connection with the alleged rape and murder.

