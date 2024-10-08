Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP woman harassed, blackmailed by brothers-in-law over obscene video, given triple talak when informed husband

    A woman has alleged that her brothers-in-law secretly recorded a video of her while she was bathing and used this illicit footage to blackmail her, forcing her to engage in sexual acts with them.

    In a deeply unsettling case from Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, a woman has come forward with accusations that have rocked her family and community to the core. Fatima Parveen, a resident of the Sherkot area, alleges that her brothers-in-law secretly recorded a video of her while she was bathing. But the horror didn’t stop there. According to Fatima, the men used this illicit footage to blackmail her, forcing her to engage in sexual acts with them.

    When Fatuma, in an act of immense courage, confided in her husband Gulbahar, the response she received was as shocking as the crime itself. Fatima had married Gulbahar three years ago. Rather than standing by her side or seeking justice, Gulbahar allegedly pronounced triple talaq—an instant divorce under Islamic law—effectively abandoning her at the very moment she needed his support most.

    "They harassed me on the point that they will make my video viral if I don't engage in sexual acts with them. They even tried to rape me. Few days into marriage, my husband used to demand dowry, and beat me up," Fatima recounted her ordeal.

    "I have filed a complaint with the police and magistarate. If I won't get justice, I will commit suicide and die by hanging," she added.

