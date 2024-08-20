'Nation cannot wait for another rape...': CJI comes down heavily on WB Govt over Kolkata horror | Top Quotes

The Supreme Court of India, which has taken suo motu cognisance of the tragic rape and murder case involving a postgraduate medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, underscored systemic issues regarding the safety of female doctors across the country.

The Supreme Court of India, which has taken suo motu cognisance of the tragic rape and murder case involving a postgraduate medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, underscored systemic issues regarding the safety of female doctors across the country.

The case, titled "In Re: Alleged rape and murder incident of a trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata and related issue," has drawn significant attention from the judiciary and public alike.

Also read: Kolkata horror: SC raps WB Govt for 'complete failure of law & order', sets up task force for doctors' safety

A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud addressed the case on Tuesday, emphasizing that the safety of women in the workplace is crucial for ensuring equality. The Chief Justice stated that if women cannot work safely, it signifies a denial of their equality.

"This is now not just a matter relating a particular rape issue in hospital, but it deals with systemic issue of safety of doctors across India," the CJI said.

The CJI added, "We know they are all intern, resident doctors and most importantly woman doctors. Most of the young doctors are putting in 36 hours. We must evolve a national protocol to ensure safe conditions of work are provided."

The SC also stated, "We are deeply concerned of the fact that the name of the victim has been all over the media, the photographs and videos are all over the media, this is extremely concerning."

"In Nipun Saxena we have held we will not publish the name of the survivors ....is this the way we provide dignity to the young doctor who has lost her life?" CJI asked.

The case gains added importance as the Calcutta High Court has already taken action by transferring the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The move came after the local police's involvement and was motivated by petitions, including one from the victim's parents seeking a court-monitored probe.

The horrific incident, which occurred on August 9, involved the brutal assault and death of the junior doctor, whose body was discovered with severe injuries in a seminar hall at the hospital. A civic volunteer has been arrested in connection with the crime.

The incident has led to a widespread doctors' strike that entered its second week on Sunday, causing significant disruptions for patients. The protesting medical professionals are demanding the swift arrest of all culprits and stringent punishment, alongside a government assurance to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Here's a look at top quotes said by CJI during Tuesday's hearing:

1) "If women are not able to go to work and conditions are not safe, we are denying them equality."

2) "No FIR was there which shows a clear case of murder."

3) "What was the principal doing? FIR was not filed, body was handed late to parents; what is the police doing? A serious offence has taken place, the crime scene has taken in hospital. What are they doing? Allowing vandalists to enter the hospital?"

4) "After principal resigned from here, he is assigned as principal in some other college? We want CBI to file a status report on Thursday. We want CBI apprise us on the status of investigation."

5) "We are setting up a NATIONAL TASK FORCE. We want them to give recommendations of the modalities to be followed across the country for the safety measures for senior and junior doctors to be followed."

The task force set up by the SC comprises of: (1) Surgeon Vice Admiral RK Sarian; (2) Dr Reddy , Mangaing Director Asian Institute of National Gastrology; (3) Dr M Srivas, Director AIIMS, Delhi; (4) Dr Prathima Moorthy, NIMHANS, Bangalore (5) Dr Puri, Director, AIIMs, Jodhpur; (6) Dr Ravat, Managing member of Gangaram Hospital; (7) Prof Anita Saxena, VC of Pandit BD Sharma College (8) Dr Pallavi and (9) Dr Padma Srivastav.

6) "We are here to ensure doctors safety. We therefore earnestly request the doctors to trusts us. This is not a matter of a particular cases, but something that affects the institution of healthcare pan-India."

7) "We are very concerned, let not the power of the state of WB be unleashed on the protestors."

8) "The brutality of the sexual assault have shocked the conscience, her name and pictures have been circulated violating the privacy."

9) "Parents were permitted to see the dead body after several hours, HC transferred to the investigations to CBI, on eve of independence day... large mob vandalized the hospital. We are unable to comprehend how the state was not able to handle the issue of vandalism at the hospital."

10) "Medical professions have become vulnerable to violence due to ingrained patriarchal biases, the women doctors are targeted more."

Also read: 'Hang him': Kolkata horror accused's mother-in-law reveals how he assaulted wife, caused miscarriage (WATCH)

11) "As more and more women join the work force, the nation cannot wait another rape for things to change on the ground."

12) "Existing enactments do not address the adequately the institutional safety standards for doctors and medical workers. Doctors lack place of resting, no basic hygiene is maintained for them; lack of security in medical healthcare units; doctors are left to handle unruly patients; only one common toilet is there for medical professionals in the hospital; professionals have to travel distances for washrooms accessibility."

13) "The NTF shall make recommendations pertaining to safety, working conditions and well being of the medical professionals and other cognate matters highlighted in the above order."

14) "The NTF shall make actions plans on two heads - (1) preventing violence including gender based violence against medical professionals; (2) providing an enforceable national protocol for dignified and safe working conditions for interns, residents, senior residents, doctors etc."

15) "(1) preventing violence including gender based violence against medical professionals - (a) ensuring safety in the hospital; (b) infrastructural development; (C) employment of social welfare workers trained in grief and crisis counselling; (d) workshops on handling grief and crisis. (2) prevention of sexual violence against medical professionals : (a) Prevention Sexual Harassment Against Women At Workplace Act applies to hospitals and nursing homes, including private healthcare providers."

16) "As per the Act an internal complaints committee must at all hospitals; (b) duties of employer under POSH Act has to be followed and discharged; (c) there shall be helpline number for medical professionals. It is clarified that phrase 'medical professionals' includes doctors, students undergoing internship, residents doctors and senior resident doctors as well as nurses."

Latest Videos