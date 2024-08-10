Kolkata junior doctor's murder: Outrage as autopsy reveals sexual assault, 1 arrested amid CBI probe demand

West Bengal's capital Kolkata has been gripped by shock and outrage following the revelation of a preliminary post-mortem report detailing sexual assault and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

West Bengal's capital Kolkata has been gripped by shock and outrage following the revelation of a preliminary post-mortem report detailing sexual assault and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The tragic death of the post-graduate trainee doctor has sparked widespread protests by junior doctors, nurses, and criticism from political leaders.

The initial autopsy of the post-graduate trainee doctor revealed that she was murdered following a sexual assault, according to police. The findings have ruled out suicide, and a case has been registered at Tala Police Station.

“This is definitely not a case of suicide; the woman was murdered following sexual assault,” a police officer told PTI.

The four-page report indicated that the woman had bleeding from her private parts and sustained injury marks on other areas of her body.

“Her neck bone was also found broken. It seems that she was first strangulated and then smothered to death. There was bleeding from both her eyes and mouth, injuries over the face and nail. The victim was also bleeding from her private parts. She also has injuries in her belly, left leg… neck, in her right hand, ring finger and… lips,” it said.

According to the Kolkata Police, the assault and murder took place between 3 and 6 am. The police have identified one suspect Sanjay Roy, an outsider with unrestricted access to hospital departments, arrested after a review of CCTV footage. Authorities have also questioned two intern doctors in connection with the case.

In response to the incident, a 11-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed, including homicide department experts, to thoroughly investigate the crime. The police are awaiting a comprehensive autopsy report to further pinpoint the culprits.

The discovery of the semi-nude body inside a seminar hall at the state-run hospital on Friday has sparked outrage among hospital staff and the public. PGT doctors at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital have halted work across all departments, with the exception of the emergency ward. Several student associations have organized a rally, calling for a prompt investigation into the tragic death of their colleague.

Meanwhile, the victim’s father has alleged that there were efforts to conceal the truth about his daughter's death. Dr. Sandip Ghosh, Principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, expressed deep sorrow over the incident, describing the victim as “like a daughter.” He assured the public that the authorities are working diligently to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has reached out to the victim’s family, assuring them of stringent action against those responsible. The outrage has also prompted a candle march by medical students and a rally by nurses, all demanding justice and accountability.

BJP demands CBI probe

Senior BJP leader Agnimitra Paul has called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case, questioning the timing of the post-mortem examination and the circumstances surrounding it.

“The condition in which her body was found, completely naked with bruises all over it, makes it look like she was raped and then murdered. We demand a CBI investigation. You can’t conduct a postmortem after the evening, but they did it here…If postmortem is done under the state system, truth will be buried. We want a re-postmortem by a Central Government hospital. This is all we demand so that she gets justice,” she said.

BJP leader Amit Malviya accused the Mamata Banerjee government of "hiding the crime" and alleged that the Kolkata Police had been directed to "cover up" the woman's murder and present it as a suicide.

Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy assured that the investigation will be conducted with full transparency and vowed that the accused would be swiftly apprehended and brought to justice.

“I came to know that this girl is from our constituency. I have seen all the papers and investigated things. We hope that the accused will be soon arrested and punished,” he said.

Meanwhile, several netizens took X demanding justice for the junior doctor.

