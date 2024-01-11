Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Woman loses money in passport delivery scam in Kozhikode

    A woman lost money in a passport delivery scam in Kozhikode. The woman has filed complaints with the Cyber Cell, NCRP, Vadakara Rural SP, and other authorities regarding this incident.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 11, 2024, 10:53 AM IST

    Kozhikode: A woman lost money in a passport delivery scam in Kozhikode. After applying for her passport and anticipating its delivery, she received a call from an individual speaking Hindi. Unable to understand the language, she passed the phone to her relatives. The caller, posing as a Speed Post Officer, was part of the fraudulent scheme.

    The caller claimed to have sent the passport by speed post with a different address. He asked for Rs 5 via Google Pay for delivery and later increased it to Rs 500 within two hours. The relative, suspicious of fraud, paid Rs 200. 

    However, the original passport arrived through the postman, confirming the scam. A complaint was filed with the cyber cell, but there's frustration as no investigation has taken place, with authorities redirecting the complaint between Vadakara and Delhi.

    The additional money was not lost as there was no balance in the housewife's account. However, an attempt was made to extort more money by revealing the passport delivery SMS. The woman has filed complaints with the Cyber Cell, NCRP, Vadakara Rural SP, and other authorities regarding this incident.

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2024, 10:53 AM IST
