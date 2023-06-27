Kerala to receive heavy rainfall in next 5 days; Yellow alert in 8 districts

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Kerala for the next five days. A yellow alert has been sounded in 8 districts.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rainfall in Kerala for the next five days. The depression formed in the northwest Bay of Bengal near the north Odisha-West Bengal coast and is currently hovering over the north of Chhattisgarh. According to IMD, it is likely to move towards North Madhya Pradesh in the next two days.

Meanwhile, a low-pressure area is prevailing from the south of the Gujarat coast to the Kerala coast. Department has informed us that there is a possibility of heavy rain at isolated places on June 26, 27, 29 and 30 and very heavy rain at isolated places on June 27.

Today, an orange alert has been issued in the Idukki district and a yellow alert has been issued in eight districts today in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad districts.

According to IMD, heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) to very heavy (12-20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is expected at isolated places. In case of heavy rainfall, landslides and mountain floods are likely to occur in the state. Along the Kerala coast, strong winds with gusts of 40 to 45 km/h, and occasionally up to 55 km/h, are predicted. Due to this, fishermen are not allowed to venture into the water off the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep.

